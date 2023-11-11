Pointers enjoy ride, roll by Blue Devils

WEST MEMPHIS -- The Van Buren Pointers traveled virtually all day by bus for Friday night's first-round Class 6A state playoff game against West Memphis.

The Pointers made the most of their voyage.

Van Buren (4-7), the last team to qualify for the playoffs from the 6A-West Conference, scored 27 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to top West Memphis 55-32 at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

"It's awesome, man. I'm so excited and proud of our guys," Van Buren Coach Mo Henry said. "West Memphis is a heck of a team and program. We knew we'd have to bounce back and make some plays after they made a play and we did that tonight. Very resilient group and effort tonight."

Pointers senior quarterback Bryce Perkins had four touchdown passes, making him the school's all-time TD pass leader.

With their first playoff victory since 2020, the Pointers advance to next week's state quarterfinal round at Little Rock Christian.

The Blue Devils (7-4) struck first with a 31-yard field goal to cap their second possession of the game.

The second quarter featured five lead changes, the first coming on Van Buren's initial drive of the quarter when Perkins turned a busted play into an 8-yard touchdown run with 10:22 left in the first half.

It took West Memphis six plays to cover 76 yards on the ensuing drive, pushing back in front when Eric Sykes ran 38 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 10-7 lead.

Facing fourth and 3 at the West Memphis 45-yard line, Perkins hung in the pocket and connected with Peyton Pschier for a touchdown pass and a 14-10 Van Buren advantage with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

A 53-yard Jeremiah MacGruder kickoff return sparked the next West Memphis drive. Blue Devils quarterback Andrew Jenkins hit Jaylon Merritt for a 14-yard score that gave West Memphis a 17-14 lead with 4:35 left in the first half.

Van Buren tailback Cameron Keller broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run to push the Pointers in front for good at 21-17 with 2:42 left in the first half.

"We knew we could get Cameron going, we just had to stick with it," Henry said. "Early on it felt like we were just busting his head into the wall, but he runs tough and we got him loose finally."

Van Buren forced a three and out on the ensuing possession and the Pointers took advantage when Perkins hit Keller for a 27-yard score that gave Van Buren a 27-17 halftime lead.

"I thought that was really big because our kids had some confidence at that point," Henry said. "We knew it'd be a four-quarter game, but putting together a couple of drives was key."

Following a West Memphis punt on the first drive of the second half, Van Buren marched methodically down the field until Perkins connected with Trenton Cooley for a 30-yard score with 6:48 left in the third quarter for a 34-17 lead.

West Memphis moved into Van Buren territory on the next drive before the Pointers recovered a fumble after a 23-yard completion.

It took Van Buren 12 plays to cover 76 yards and Perkins scored from 2 yards out with 1:34 left in the third for a 41-17 lead.

Jenkins got West Memphis within 41-25 with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion by Merritt. But Van Buren led 48-25 when Perkins hit Cooley for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Van Buren took its largest lead of the game when Keller ran 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 55-25. MacGruder capped the scoring when he returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a score.

"We didn't do a great job covering them tonight on kickoff, but I was really happy with every other facet," Henry said. "West Memphis is a very athletic team that's won a lot of games, so to beat a team like that is a big deal. We are glad to be moving on."