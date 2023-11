CLASS 3A

PRESCOTT 42, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0

PRESCOTT -- Jah'noah Harris of Prescott (10-1) rushed for three touchdowns in a victory over Palestine-Wheatley (3-7).

Pierce Yates threw two touchdown passes, connecting with P.J. Gulley and Dwayne White.

K.J. Page capped the scoring with a 6-yard run in the third quarter.