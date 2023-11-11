Program creates path for veterans

GENTRY — Matt Hesse is helping veterans find purposes for their lives after their military service ends.

Hesse, founder of the University of Health and Performance, was one of the speakers Friday at a Veterans Day program on the Gentry campus.

He said it’s understood the United States exists today because of the sacrifices and services of veterans.

The university was founded to help veterans transition from the military to the civilian world, Hesse said.

“The transition from military service to civilian life is hard and sadly often fatal,” he said. “Why? How could you survive war and only come home to take your own life?” He said the university exists to empower veterans in their transitions from military life by helping them find ways through businesses and the community to continue to serve and positively affect the people around them.

Hesse said the narrative that veterans need to be pitied needs to be shifted.

“Veterans don’t want pity. It runs completely counter to the pride they feel for having

He said there are things that could be done to help empower the veteran community, which he said is one of the country’s best assets.

“Shift that philosophy that veterans need to be felt sorry for,” Hesse said. “Because I can tell you no veteran I ever met feels that way.” Hesse said the university teaches veterans how to leave the military and enter civilian life. It helps them develop into personal trainers, health coaches and nutritionists and empowers them in their communities, he added. The program is 20 days and students live on the campus.

Graduates are certified as accredited health and fitness trainers. Upon graduation, they receive continued mentorship, as well as counseling through the alumni aftercare program.

Tracy Dufault with Walmart is a veteran. She’s a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a scout pilot for a decade in the Army.

“If you want to truly thank a veteran, create a space where they belong,” she said.

The transition from military service to civilian life is difficult, and most aren’t prepared, Dufault said.

“The military, which had done so much to prepare veterans for what they believe will be the toughest days of their lives — combat deployments — falls” short in preparing them for life beyond the uniform, she said.

She said many military men and women would rather deploy again than transition to civilian life.

Dufault said community members can help by creating spaces where veterans belong, adding Walmart is creating communities that foster belonging for veterans. She said the retailer supports veterans not only through employment but through skill translation and continuing education.

She asked the audience to take the time to listen to veterans’ stories and experiences and create a space where they belong.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the program shows there is strong demand for veterans in the country from government to business.

“When service members end their time in the military we want to make Arkansas their next stop,” Sanders said. “We want them to think of us as a patriotic and welcoming state, a state that puts stock in their service and a state where it’s easy to settle down and get a good job and start a family.” She said the university helps veterans transition to civilian life, and she praised Hesse and his team for building the program.

Andy Chambers of Bella Vista said he was excited to see the university and to attend the Veterans Day program. Chambers said the speakers were powerful, offering reminders of everything people need to be thankful for because of the sacrifices of veterans.