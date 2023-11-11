The world in brief: Macron urges world to protect glaciers

Macron urges world to protect glaciers

PARIS -- Melting glaciers are an "unprecedented challenge for humanity," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday as he launched a call for nations to work together on slashing planet-warming emissions, protecting the environment and collaborating on scientific research into the Earth's icy ecosystems.

Such a united effort is desperately needed, even though the war in Ukraine and the latest Israel-Hamas war are taking away much of the international focus and hampering global unity and cooperation, Macron said.

The French leader spoke at the Paris Peace Forum, an annual event involving governments, nongovernmental groups and others seeking dialogue around global problems such as climate change, children's exposure to online violence and threats to human rights.

Melting ice surfaces worldwide have an impact on biodiversity, rising sea levels and coastlines, and they contribute to the scarcity of drinking water, migration, greater release of CO2 and the risk of a new pandemic, he added.

While human-caused climate change means the loss of glacier mass is irreversible in the short term, scientists say drastically reducing the burning of planet-warming coal, oil and gas could minimize the melt in the future.

Putin pays visit to military headquarters

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don as he assessed the state of his country's forces in Ukraine as the war drags on toward winter. It was his second public visit to the headquarters in less than a month.

Video shared by a Russian state news agency showed Putin being greeted late Thursday by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff, shortly after arriving at the southern military headquarters, which is less than 60 miles from Ukraine's southeastern border.

Almost 21 months of war have significantly eroded both Russia's and Ukraine's military resources. As winter comes, the fighting is likely to further settle into attritional warfare, and analysts expect little change to the more than 600-mile front line.

Shortly after Putin's visit to the military headquarters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was pressing ahead with its goals in Ukraine.

Putin was shown an all-terrain vehicle made by China -- the Desertcross 1000-3 -- according to video shared by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The vehicle was painted the color of sand, and an information board nearby said it was designed for reconnaissance, raids and search and rescue operations, as well as for transporting materiel along bad roads.

Putin made the visit on the way back from a trip to Kazakhstan, where he aimed to cement ties with Russia's ex-Soviet neighbor and major economic partner in the midst of tensions with the West over Ukraine.





Suspect charged in '22 Norway shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was charged Friday with aggravated terrorism in the 2022 deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ+ festival in the nightlife district of the capital, Oslo.

Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar, on June 25, 2022.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø said that Zainar Matapour, 44, fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd at a street corner in the nightlife district where there were a total of 560 people. Before that, he took "an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group."

One of the victims was hit by four bullets, while the other one was killed by a single shot.

Matapour was arrested shortly after by bystanders and has since been held on suspicion of being the shooter. He has refused to speak to investigators.

The trial against Matapour, who reportedly arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, is scheduled to start in March and last for two months. If found guilty, he faces 30 years in prison.

China official defends boarding schools

BEIJING -- A government official from China's Tibetan region on Friday rejected allegations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom, while stressing that Tibetan Buddhism should adapt to the Chinese context.

Xu Zhitao, vice chairman of the Tibet region government, defended a boarding school system that overseas activists have said takes children away from their parents and their Tibetan communities. He said China has opened the schools to improve education for children from remote areas.

But activists and some Western governments have accused China of human rights violations and suppressing Tibetan culture in its effort to quash any movement toward secession or independence. The boarding schools have come under criticism this year from U.N. human rights experts and the U.S. government, which said it would put visa restrictions on officials involved in the schools.



