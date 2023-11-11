Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service at 9 Sundays, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1700 S. State St ., will celebrate its 154th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday with special guest Jefferson Walker Jr. (501) 374-0485.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Ignite Life Center, 8007 Mabelvale Pike, holds Fiery Nights at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. ignitelifectr@gmail.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional and contemporary services at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., celebrates its 107th anniversary at 10:35 a.m. Sunday with Greater First Baptist Church of Houston Pastor Roy Thompson Sr.. (501) 374-8060.

Little Rock Vine meets at Don Robert Elementary School, 16601 Lamarche Drive, with blended worship at 9 a.m. and Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238 or office@LittleRockVine.com.

New Beginnings Church Ministries, 515 Sherwood Ave., Sherwood, holds its 15th Church Anniversary/Family and Friends Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with guest speakers Bishop Kenneth L. Robinson and Pastor Brian K. Baker. (501) 835-3300. cq:FL

Park Hill Baptist Church, 201 E. C. Ave., North Little Rock is a drop-off site for toys, school supplies and personal care items from Monday through Nov. 20. Hours and additional locations are available by going to samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. Festival of the Senses welcomes the Turtle Creek Chorale at 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are required but are free and available at bit.ly/TCCRoadTripNLR. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. Pastor Barkley Thompson speaks at 6 p.m. Sunday on Israel and Palestine. welovesaintmarks.org.

