CLASS 4A

RIVERCREST 36, MENA 0

WILSON -- Kobe Turner rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns as Rivercrest (9-2) shut out Mena (5-6).

Turner had a 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Cavonta Smith completed 13 of 19 passes for 185 yards.

Defensive end Wyatt Lancaster recorded a safety in the first quarter, in which the Colts led 16-0.