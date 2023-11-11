FRIDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

MAMMOTH SPRING 88, MAYNARD 65 Five players finished in double figures for Mammoth Spring (7-1) during its win. Braxton Sneed scored 18 points, and Garet O'Dell had 15 points for the Bears. Blake Rogers and Caleb Michaels each notched 13 points, and Curtis Michaels ended with 10 points.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 67, MAYNARD 38 Brynn Washam led the way with 22 points for Mammoth Spring (5-1), which breezed past the Lady Tigers. Tay Davis added 20 points for the Lady Bears.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BAY 64, MAMMOTH SPRING 62 Garet O'Dell led all scorers with 37 points, but Mammoth Spring (6-1) wasn't able to beat Bay (5-3), which won its second straight game. Braxton Sneed added 12 points in the loss for the Bears.

CABOT 75, eSTEM 65 Braydon Hall poured in 23 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in a tussle for Cabot (1-0). Jermaine Christopher had 19 points, 7 assists and 2 steals, and Nate Vance contributed 13 points and three rebounds for the Panthers. Jaxson Yancy had 31 points and 10 rebounds for eStem (2-1). Justin May ended with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and Martin Onuoha scored 11 points for the Mets.

DANVILLE 46, OARK 13 Danville (2-0) won its second game in a row behind 19 points from Imaonl Lopez. Weston Blankenship and Cash Wilson both scored 12 points, and Luca Calvario notched 10 points for the Little Johns.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 73, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 40 Daylon Thomas did a little bit of everything to lift Maumelle Charter (4-2) on the road. The freshman scored 19 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, handed out 4 assists and came away with 2 steals for the Falcons.

VILONIA 61, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 39 Dashun Spence had 28 points and 12 rebounds to get Vilonia (1-0) off and running against the Rams. Ethan Dietz added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles.

GIRLS

ARMOREL 43, OSCEOLA 40 Anna Loyd was huge with 23 points in a non-conference victory for Armorel (2-2).

DANVILLE 46, OARK 13 Frida Campos battled her way to 14 points as Danville (2-0) cruised to its second win of the season. Addy Wright collected 10 points for the Lady Little Johns.

DUMAS 64, ENGLAND 47 Steph Steen finished with 23 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds in a 17-point win for Dumas (1-0). Kendri Broughton turned in 17 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while Ziyaun McKinzie brought in 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lady Cats. Alana Rounds also chipped in with 8 points, 7 steals and 3 rebounds.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 59, SLOAN-HENDRIX 53 A big night from Hayden Matheny couldn't land Sloan-Hendrix (4-3) a fourth straight win. Matheny had 25 points and five rebounds, and Katelyn Graddy followed with 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Greyhounds.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 42, JOE T. ROBINSON 17 Laney Marsh scored 18 points in a successful outing for Episcopal Collegiate (1-0). Sophie Eble had 13 points for the Lady Wildcats.

MAMMOTH SPRING 64, JONESBORO 37 Tay Davis danced her way to 22 points as reigning Class 1A champion Mammoth Spring (4-1) knocked off the Class 6A Lady Hurricane. Molly Corbett had 16 points, and Laney Young netted 12 points for the Lady Bears, who've won four consecutive games.

OUACHITA 48, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 41 Delaney Daniell scored 18 points as Ouachita (4-1) staved off the Lady Eagles. Rylee Gray had nine points and eight rebounds, and Olivia Waters exited with eight points and six rebounds in the victory for the Lady Warriors, who trailed by 11 points in the third quarter.

SACRED HEART 49, ATKINS 34 Ayla Hoelzeman ripped away with 16 points to push Sacred Heart (6-2), which has won five of its last six contests. Emerson Hoelzeman added 10 points for the Lady Knights. Ellie Taylor's 11 points were a team high for Atkins (0-1). Kadee Keaster tossed in eight points as well.