Scores

Today at 2:01 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Friday's scores

Boys

Bay 75, Sloan-Hendrix 45

Bergman 71, Lead Hill 35

Bradley 84, Umpire 38

County Line 74, Guy-Perkins 29

Forrest City 59, eStem 56

Hillcrest 60, Bradford 38

Jasper 77, Green Forest 62

LISA Academy North 73, Baptist Prep 24

Little Rock Hall 59, Maumelle Charter 40

Marmaduke 74, Piggott 37

Marshall 68, Ozark Mountain 37

Mountain Home 55, Paragould 53

Mulberry 58, Cedarville 35

Ozark Catholic 68, Kingston 56

Parkers Chapel 60, Claiborne Academy 54

Ridgefield Christian 64, Armorel 55

Scranton 76, River Valley Christian 35

Thaden 59, Haas Hall Rogers 34

Union Christian 61, Eureka Springs 49

White County Central 73, Pangburn 66

Girls

Blytheville 65, Corning 55

Bradley 68, Umpire 15

Bryant 74, El Dorado 28

Cedar Ridge 62, Calico Rock 52

Conway 63, Springdale Har-Ber 47

Guy-Perkins 40, County Line 33

Hot Springs Lakeside 61, Watson Chapel 55

Jasper 53, Green Forest 40

Marmaduke 67, Wynne 37

Maumelle Charter 53, Little Rock Hall 34

Mills 52, Maumelle 33

Pangburn 70, White County Central 42

Tuckerman 42, Sloan-Hendrix 41

Vilonia 69, Fayetteville 55

Waldron 52, Paris 49