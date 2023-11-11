State college capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

HENDRIX AT TRINITY (TEXAS)

WHEN Noon

WHERE Trinity University Stadium, San Antonio

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Hendrix 3-6, 3-4 Southern Athletic Association; Trinity 8-1, 7-0

COACHES Buck Buchanan (53-51 in 11th season at Hendrix); Jerheme Urban (69-26 in 10th season at Trinity)

SERIES Trinity leads 4-2

LAST MEETING Trinity scored single touchdowns in each quarter of a 28-7 victory on Oct. 1, 2022, in Conway.

LAST WEEK Hendrix was beaten 47-29 by Centre (Ky.), while Trinity whipped Sewanee (Tenn.) 44-6.

NOTEWORTHY Trinity, which has scored 31 points or more in all of its games, has been ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division III for three straight weeks. … The last time Hendrix beat the Tigers was during the 2021 spring season when it held on for a 13-3 victory at San Antonio.

CENTENARY (LA.) AT LYON

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Centenary 7-1; Lyon 4-4

COACHES Byron Dawson (second season at Centenary); Chris Douglas (7-26 in fourth season at Lyon)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon held on to beat Luther (Iowa) 28-21, while Centenary lost a 56-23 decision at Arkansas Baptist.

NOTEWORTHY A win over Centenary would allow Lyon to finish with its first winning record since it went 7-3 in 2019. … Centenary played two games last week, starting with a 28-0 victory over Texas Lutheran’s junior varsity team on Oct. 30.

NAIA

NORTH AMERICAN (TEXAS) AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Scott Field, Little Rock

INTERNET abcbuffaloes.com

RECORDS North American 1-9, 1-6 Sooner Athletic Conference; Arkansas Baptist 2-8, 1-7

COACHES Kenneth Apande (9-21 in third season at North American); Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist)

SERIES North American leads 1-0

LAST MEETING North American ran out to a big lead and posted a 44-14 victory on Oct. 22, 2022, in Texas.

LAST WEEK Wayland Baptist (Texas) beat North American 50-14, while Arkansas Baptist defeated Centenary (La.) 56-23.

NOTEWORTHY North American has allowed 40 points or more seven times and has been outscored 496-92 for the season. … Arkansas Baptist, which will play its third consecutive game at home, stopped a three-game losing streak last week by blitzing Centenary (La.).