Time marches on as Hayes carries Zebras past Raiders

PINE BLUFF -- The clock expired prematurely in the first quarter, but not on Pine Bluff's season by any means.

Djuan Hayes racked up 151 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries, Austyn Dendy threw in 84 more yards and two scores as the Zebras took a 41-21 win over Nettleton on Friday night at Jordan Stadium in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.

"Just trying to make it to the state championship," Hayes said. "That's what we've been working for since offseason. That's been on our minds. That's all we're trying to get there. We're trying to get it back started."

If Pine Bluff (9-2) can win a state title, it will be a calendar championship double for the school, after the boys basketball team's 5A title run in March.

Whatever went wrong for Pine Bluff -- clock malfunctions and all -- was minor, given the way the Zebras controlled possession against the Raiders (6-5). Hayes burst for 61 of his yards on a late first-half carry that set up a 2-yard scoring run for Dendy.

"Our O-line doing their thing, making good blocks and opening up good holes," Hayes said.

Pine Bluff ran for 215 yards. Landon Holcomb completed 6 of 10 passes for 59 yards.

Courtney Crutchfield got into the scoring act on the opening kickoff of the second half, returning it 69 yards for a touchdown. He added a 24-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter. He finished with four receptions for 49 yards.

Nettleton fumbled on two of its first three possessions, and Pine Bluff scored on its first 4 possessions. The Zebras gambled on fourth and 3 from its 24 and converted it for first down on a 5-yard Holcomb-to-Dendy pass.

Hayes broke his 61-yard run two plays later, and Dendy rushed for his first touchdown on the next play.

Nettleton's T.J. Brown fumbled on the third play from scrimmage, setting up Pine Bluff's first scoring drive of 49 yards in seven plays. Hayes had a 5-yard TD run with 8:14 left in the first quarter and scored again from 3 yards out early in the second quarter.

The clock inadvertently expired with about 4 minutes left in the quarter. When it was reset, Dendy -- who had a 47-yard touchdown run reduced to 18 yards after a blindside block -- redeemed the Zebras and covered the other 29 yards for a score.

Nettleton pulled within 20-7 after Brown scored from a yard out. Brown scored again for his 19th rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter. He had 135 yards on 28 carries to lead the Raiders.

Xavier Harrell ran 13 times for 100 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the game. Harrell gained 71 of his yards in the second half.

Maddox Hampton, who completed 7 of 17 passes for 86 yards, had a 34-yard completion to Q Thompson to the Pine Bluff 3. But the Zebras made one last defensive stand, sacking Hampton on fourth and goal.

Nettleton outgained Pine Bluff 335-274.

Hayes, a junior, had taken over at running back for injured Marquez Brentley.

"He's pound-for-pound the strongest guy we've got in the weight room," Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said. "People don't know that. We were saving him so he could learn a little bit more because he played quarterback last year. He's learning a little more running back this year, and we just let that beast go now."