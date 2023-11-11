UALR women vs. Kansas State

Ark.-Little Rock vs. Kansas State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 0-1; Kansas State 1-0

SERIES Kansas State leads 3-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-6, Sr.8.02.0

G Annemarie Batista 6-1, So.0.00.0

F Leilani Wimbish-Gay 5-10, Jr.2.01.0

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.22.04.0

F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.2.03.0

COACH Joe Foley (398-226 in 21st season at UALR, 854-307 Overall)

Kansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jaelyn Glenn, 6-1, Jr.11.06.0

G Serena Sundell, 6-1, Jr.5.04.0

G Brylee Glenn, 6-0, Jr.6.00.0

G Gabby Gregory, 6-0, Sr.6.02.0

C Ayoka Lee 6-6, Sr.14.07.0

COACH Jeff Mittie (165-127 in 10th season at Kansas State and 619-362 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRKSU

47.0Points for69.0

52.0Points against35.0

-16.0Rebound margin+5.0

+8.0Turnover margin+13.0

35.6FG pct.44.1

0.03-pt pct.36.8

68.2FT pct.71.4

CHALK TALK Kansas State returns to Little Rock to face UALR for the second time. The last meeting took place on Dec 16, 2018, with the Wildcats pulling out a 53-47 victory at the Jack Stephens Center. ... Following today's matchup with Kansas State, UALR will play three consecutive opponents from the SEC: at Arkansas on Nov 14, vs. Alabama on Nov. 19 and at Ole Miss on Nov. 25. ... Faith Lee led UALR in its 52-47 loss to Missouri State on Monday night, scoring 22 points in the loss.

-- Mike Harley