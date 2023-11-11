UAM to close season against rival SAU

The season that was supposed to be different in the University of Arkansas at Monticello football program isn't.

Another strong start -- 2-0 this year -- has collapsed in what is now an eight-game losing streak, the program's longest since 2012. The Boll Weevils (2-8 overall and Great American) will have now gone 15 years without a winning record, not counting the 6-5 regular season in 2018 before a bowl game defeat.

Closing out his 13th year as head coach, Hud Jackson is aware of what has resulted in the Weevils' challenges. It's no longer breaking news that injuries to experienced skill players have come in an untimely manner as UAM -- in the middle of a campaign to improve its athletic facilities -- tries to catch up with the likes of Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State and Harding.

"It is exhausting to try to find words to get through these moments," Jackson said. "The game of football is a physical sport. It's a dynamic, now, with the stuff we're dealing with that you're going to have to play young people, because guys who are good enough to play are going to find places to go play. You're going to have to swallow it and take it."

A championship is well out of the Weevils' view this season, but an annual in-state rivalry -- the Battle of the Timberlands -- is right in front of them today as they visit Southern Arkansas University (8-2) in Magnolia to close out the season. Kickoff at Wilkins Stadium (capacity 6,000) is at 2 p.m., and the game can be heard on KHBM-FM 93.7.

One of three first-year quarterbacks -- Buddy Taylor, Austin Wadsworth and Caden Middleton -- will man the controls of the UAM offense, which ranks sixth in the Great American Conference at 338 yards per game.

Wadsworth and Middleton have combined thrown 28 for 47 for 256 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions the past 2 games, as Taylor sat out due to a concussion and thigh bruise.

"Buddy is going to be an extraordinary talent," Jackson said, maintaining his high praise for the redshirt freshman. "He's got to get bigger. When you've got a high-caliber quarterback in Demilon [Brown, an injured senior], you can't go into the [recruiting] portal and get an experienced guy who's going to be a backup when he wants to come in and play. That's what we run into."

Taylor completed 83 of 143 passes for 1,019 yards and 4 TDs in 7 games this season.

Wadsworth and Middleton will finish at the maximum 3 games to maintain their redshirt for this season, Jackson said.

"They didn't have to play until the last three games, so that's beneficial for them," Jackson explained. "It's what it is. We have to continue to do things that they are comfortable doing. We can't open the entire playbook. We have to give them stuff where they can be successful because, one, it's important. Mentally, too."

SAU leads the all-time series 50-26, having won the last meeting 20-7 in Monticello last year. Jackson is 2-9 against the Muleriders, but the Weevils have won 2 of the last 4 showdowns.

UAM's passing game (237.1 yards per game) is second-best in the conference, while SAU produces 187.8 yards per game, good for seventh.

The Weevils will have to contain a top-3 rusher in the conference in senior quarterback O.B. Jones (86.8 yards per game), who needs just 132 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Two other Muleriders, Jariq Scales (84.1) and Kadyn Roach (51.4) are in the top 10 in the category.

"They're going to try to establish the run with [Jones] and what they've got at the running back position," Jackson said. "Defensively, they're going to be physical, but we've got to practice hard and get ourselves prepared and give ourselves a chance. It's a rivalry game, and our guys will be ready for that. They want to get the trophy back here. We've got to get something where we can get the momentum going, because the recruiting process starts the Monday after that game."