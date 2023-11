UAPB men vs. Southwestern Christian

SW Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Southwestern Christian 0-3; UAPB 1-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Southwestern Christian

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shawn Hopkins, 6-4, Sr.12.53.5

G Ronald Moore, 6-3, Sr.8.58.5

G Jason Douglas-Stanley, 6-3, Sr.7.00.5

F Robert Chapman, 6-5, Sr.9.53.5

F Michal Wooldridge, 6-9, Fr.5.05.0

COACH Quinn Wooldridge (0-3 in first season at Southwestern Christian and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.28.05.5

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.28.07.5

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.14.52.0

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.5.53.0

F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.5.05.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (18-46 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

SW ChristianUAPB

58.0Points for97.5

84.0Points against87.0

-17.0Rebound margin4.0

-9.5Turnover margin-0.5

40.4FG pct.47.5

30.63-pt pct.36.9

68.0FT pct.80.4

CHALK TALK Today marks the second of four consecutive games for UAPB in Arkansas. The Golden Lions will play the University of Central Arkansas on Nov. 13 before hosting Incarnate Word on Nov. 18. ... Southwestern Christian shot 36% (9 of 25) during the second half of its 80-59 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in its previous contest Nov. 4. ... UAPB assisted on 25 of its 44 made baskets Thursday during a 116-73 victory over Champion Christian.

-- Erick Taylor