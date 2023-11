UCA women at Samford

Central Arkansas at Samford

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Ala.

RECORDS UCA: 1-0; Samford: 1-0

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.14.07.0

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.14.01.0

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.7.08.0

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Sr.6.05.0

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.8.04.0

COACH Tony Kemper (1-0 in first season at UCA, 80-90 in seventh season overall)

Samford

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Sadie Stetson, 5-7, Sr.2.04.0

G Masyn Marchbank, 5-8, So.4.02.0

G Lexie Pritchard, 5-10, Sr.9.02.0

G Alyssa Tarpley, 5-10, So.8.03.0

C Emily Bowman, 6-5, So.16.05.0

COACH Carley Kuhns (59-58 in fifth season at Samford, 125-89 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCASamford

85.0Points for78.0

25.0Points against51.0

+30.0Rebound margin+1.0

+10.0Turnover margin+7.0

47.9FG pct.61.2

31.83-pt pct.62.5

47.6FT pct.68.4

CHALK TALK UCA featured all 12 healthy players on its roster Monday against Hendrix College. ... Arkansas State University transfer Jade Upshaw and Randrea Wright were tied for the team lead with 14 points. ... UCA's 85-25 win over Hendrix was its lowest point total allowed since 2017. ... UCA made seven three-pointers against Hendrix, more than any game last season. ... Graduate transfer Lexie Pritchard, sister of Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, scored nine points and assisted a career-high seven shots in her Samford debut.

-- Sam Lane