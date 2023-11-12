2 killed, 2 hurt in Arkansas collisions

Two people were killed and two more injured in two crashes on Arkansas roads Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Judy Sickler, 68, of Mena died about 1:05 p.m. when the 2020 Kia she was driving south on U.S. 71 in Scott County crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a 2014 GMC, according to a report.

The Kia spun around after impact and reentered the southbound lane, and a 2019 Ford that had been driving behind it crashed into the front of Sickler's vehicle, the report says.

The GMC crashed into a ditch after the initial impact, injuring the driver, 26-year-old Justin Abernathy of Waldron, the report says.

David Marano, 54, of Benton was killed at 6:02 p.m. when the driver of a 2008 Ford F-150 crossed the center line on Arkansas 35 in rural Grant County and hit head-on the 2024 Subaru Forester that Marano was driving north, according to a report.

The driver of the Ford, a minor, was hurt in the crash and not identified in the report.

State troopers investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.