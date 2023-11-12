32 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 31-Nov. 6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 31

Adam Travis Ball, 34, and Samantha Myrdine M. Hunter, 30, both of Hackett

Bradley Z. Price, 62, Huntington, and Barbara Eva Corbell, 53, Greenwood

Vernon Edward Laffoon III, 41, and Karen Denise Swimmer, 49, both of Gore, Okla.

Mason LaVelta Nance, 20, and Samantha E. Glover, 20, both of Fort Smith

Thomas J. Andrew Prentice, 35, and Ashley Brooke Staton, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

John Franklin Neely Jr., 56, and Lorrie Annette Neely, 53, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Tyler Toby LeBoeuf, 31, and Brandi Gallup, 42, both of Fort Smith

Johnathan Lee London, 35, and Kaitlin Amber Batchelor, 28, both of Mansfield

Justin Paul Durham, 28, and Masako Aoki, 27, both of Wahiawa, Hawaii

Nov. 1

Matthew David Pillar, 42, and Erin Jessica Ward, 33, both of Fort Smith

Tommy Syasith Somphounout, 25, and Shae Phongphaychit, 26, both of Fort Smith

Phillip J. Core, 50, and Alyce Renee Brewer, 38, both of Fort Smith

Andrew Lane Hardin, 21, and Alexis Nicole Clifford, 20, both of Fort Smith

David Allen Hotz, 30, and Isabella Iris Rossetti, 24, both of Fort Smith

Luke Walker McDonald, 24, Greenwood, and Emily Erin Walker, 23, Fort Smith

James Michael Everitt, 35, and Chelsea Marie McMurry, 37, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 2

Michael Allen Linn, 28, and Tracy Brianne McKibben, 27, both of Fort Smith

Brandon Presley Smith, 26, and Lauren Michelle Sanford, 25, both of Fort Smith

Caleb Andrew Becker, 30, and Bianca Guadalupe Moises, 28, both of Chester

Derek Scott Burks, 34, and Gracane Michelle Daniels, 24, both of Fort Smith

Francisco Vidal Cuenca, 42, and Juana Corona Campos, 52, both of Sarasota, Fla.

Boston Aaron Island Krantz, 24, and Piecance Violet Marie Shearburn, 20, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 3

Jacob Fenwick Varner, 28, and Holly Brooke Jones, 28, both of Fort Smith

Ronald David Garcia Espinoza, 25, and Brenda Elizabeth Chiguila Lopez, 23, both of Fort Smith

DeAndre Octavius Spann, 43, and Erin Nichole Standridge, 35, both of Bentonville

Billy George Luckett Jr., 65, and Raenelle Hagen, 65, both of Barling

Lashaun Hall, 48, and Lakena Lanay Clardy, 32, both of Fort Smith

Christapher Scott Erwin, 31, and Amber Lynn Adamson, 28, both of Fort Smith

Michael Robert Spaulding, 22, and Trinity Renay McClanahan, 20, both of Fort Smith

Jonathan Garrett Griffin, 45, Mountain Home, and Brittany Faye Phelan, 29, Fort Smith

Kong Meng Her, 37, and Amy Sue Newquist, 44, both of Fort Smith

Weston Rufus Stewart, 24, and Emily Elizabeth Mason, 24, both of Booneville