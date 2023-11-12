32 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 31-Nov. 6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 31
Adam Travis Ball, 34, and Samantha Myrdine M. Hunter, 30, both of Hackett
Bradley Z. Price, 62, Huntington, and Barbara Eva Corbell, 53, Greenwood
Vernon Edward Laffoon III, 41, and Karen Denise Swimmer, 49, both of Gore, Okla.
Mason LaVelta Nance, 20, and Samantha E. Glover, 20, both of Fort Smith
Thomas J. Andrew Prentice, 35, and Ashley Brooke Staton, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
John Franklin Neely Jr., 56, and Lorrie Annette Neely, 53, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Tyler Toby LeBoeuf, 31, and Brandi Gallup, 42, both of Fort Smith
Johnathan Lee London, 35, and Kaitlin Amber Batchelor, 28, both of Mansfield
Justin Paul Durham, 28, and Masako Aoki, 27, both of Wahiawa, Hawaii
Nov. 1
Matthew David Pillar, 42, and Erin Jessica Ward, 33, both of Fort Smith
Tommy Syasith Somphounout, 25, and Shae Phongphaychit, 26, both of Fort Smith
Phillip J. Core, 50, and Alyce Renee Brewer, 38, both of Fort Smith
Andrew Lane Hardin, 21, and Alexis Nicole Clifford, 20, both of Fort Smith
David Allen Hotz, 30, and Isabella Iris Rossetti, 24, both of Fort Smith
Luke Walker McDonald, 24, Greenwood, and Emily Erin Walker, 23, Fort Smith
James Michael Everitt, 35, and Chelsea Marie McMurry, 37, both of Fort Smith
Nov. 2
Michael Allen Linn, 28, and Tracy Brianne McKibben, 27, both of Fort Smith
Brandon Presley Smith, 26, and Lauren Michelle Sanford, 25, both of Fort Smith
Caleb Andrew Becker, 30, and Bianca Guadalupe Moises, 28, both of Chester
Derek Scott Burks, 34, and Gracane Michelle Daniels, 24, both of Fort Smith
Francisco Vidal Cuenca, 42, and Juana Corona Campos, 52, both of Sarasota, Fla.
Boston Aaron Island Krantz, 24, and Piecance Violet Marie Shearburn, 20, both of Fort Smith
Nov. 3
Jacob Fenwick Varner, 28, and Holly Brooke Jones, 28, both of Fort Smith
Ronald David Garcia Espinoza, 25, and Brenda Elizabeth Chiguila Lopez, 23, both of Fort Smith
DeAndre Octavius Spann, 43, and Erin Nichole Standridge, 35, both of Bentonville
Billy George Luckett Jr., 65, and Raenelle Hagen, 65, both of Barling
Lashaun Hall, 48, and Lakena Lanay Clardy, 32, both of Fort Smith
Christapher Scott Erwin, 31, and Amber Lynn Adamson, 28, both of Fort Smith
Michael Robert Spaulding, 22, and Trinity Renay McClanahan, 20, both of Fort Smith
Jonathan Garrett Griffin, 45, Mountain Home, and Brittany Faye Phelan, 29, Fort Smith
Kong Meng Her, 37, and Amy Sue Newquist, 44, both of Fort Smith
Weston Rufus Stewart, 24, and Emily Elizabeth Mason, 24, both of Booneville