Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: You open one club. Your partner responds one spade, and the next hand intervenes with two diamonds. Would a two-heart rebid by you still show extra values?

-- Reverse,

Mitchell, S.D.

DEAR READER: Yes, reverses still apply in competition, so you need more than a minimum opener to bid two hearts here. However, you might choose to stretch with extra distribution, say six-four shape; otherwise, the enemy may cramp the auction and cause you to lose a heart fit. By contrast, if partner had responded one heart, a call of two spades would not promise a reverse. You might have five clubs and four spades without much in the way of extras if you have been planning to bid one spade over a one-level red-suit response from partner.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I play weak jump shifts with my partner, so I thought that a jump rebid of my own suit as responder would be forcing. Partner opened one club, I bid one heart and he rebid one spade. I jumped to three hearts, which bought the dummy. I held ;A-J-8, k A-Q-8-7-6-4, kA-4, ' Q-7, and he had a 4=1=2=6 12-count, so we missed an easy game. Is my interpretation incorrect?

-- Convention Abuse,

Dodge City, Kan.

DEAR READER: I can see your point in theory, but I'm not sure everyone would agree. Here, your hearts are not good enough to play facing a singleton, but you have good support for other strains. I would bid two diamonds, fourth suit forcing. Partner would then bid three clubs, showing his six-card suit, and you could either repeat your hearts and then raise to four clubs, or raise clubs directly. Partner would no doubt sign off in five clubs, but you would at least reach game.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: How would you continue if the opponents interfered in your two-over-one game-forcing auction?

-- Forcing Pass,

Great Falls, Mont.

DEAR READER: As you are in a force, the hand sitting over the bidder can pass if he has no better call, so double by him should be for penalty. If the direct hand passes, their partner in the pass-out seat must act, so all hands that have no descriptive bid should double to show a balanced hand "under the bidder." In summary, bids are natural, and doubles are for penalty when over, balanced (but not real shortness) when under.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Stop cards are no longer used in my local game. Is it still necessary to announce "skip bid" before jumping the bidding?

-- Red Light,

Jackson, Tenn.

DEAR READER: No, the bidder does not have to do anything to alert people to the fact that he is skipping the bidding. However, the next player should still pause for 10 seconds as a matter of course.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What should a three-no-trump opening look like in fourth seat? Would this hand qualify: ; A-Q, k 8-2, l A-K-10-8-7-6-3-2, ' Q?

-- To Play,

Tucson, Ariz.

DEAR READER: One does not preempt in fourth position. Three no-trump is just an attempt to play. You would start with two clubs if you had a huge balanced hand, so three no-trump is logically based on a long minor suit. With no heart stopper, I'd open one diamond and see what happened. Two open suits are at least one too many.

If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at

bobbywolff@mindspring.com