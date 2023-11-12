Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Paul D. Eller, 315 Oakmont, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMYRA Carroll Watson, 306 Burks Switch, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
ATKINS Brooklyn D. Haney, 304 NW 16th St., Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Mikayla R. Bourne, 222 Lariat Drive, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB Danny Wadley, 500 Forbes Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shirley Wadley, 500 Forbes Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Sean Ryan Alexander, 2075 Graham Road, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sabrina Veronica Alexander, 2075 Graham Road, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Aja Jamaya Harris, 906 Couch, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Darren Dewayne Humphrey, 4016 Glendale, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Selena Humphrey, 4016 Glendale, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Kyle Brandon Smith, 2002 S.E. Hilton Head Drive, Apt. 23, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Terrance Gideon Merritt, 836 Mayfair Lane, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
BONO Rickie Dean Adcock, 1023 CR 111, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRADFORD Kenneth Cagle, 129 Edens Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Priscilla Boshell, 129 Edens Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT James B. Crenshaw, 17 Alexis Drive, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica Marie Murphy, 2407 Lancashire Lane, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gerald P. Daigle Jr., P.O. Box 626, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bethanie Grace Norman, 25 Applewood Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dawson Jay Norman, 25 Applewood Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joe White, 17 Krooked Kreek Cove, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Anna Marie Dunn, 2529 Walter St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAVE CITY Bobbie Joe Johnson, 639 Ark. 115, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Stewart G. Smith, 25 Cochise Road, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Tesla Fields, 1918 1/2 Robinson Ave., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley Nichole Bolan, P.O. Box 2226, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly Dawn West, 2065 Mary Alice Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tammy Settles, 1310 Josita Circle, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittany N. Hardiman, 1495 Southern Hills Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
COUNCIL HILL Eng Neejzoo Xiong, 102922 S. 4130 Road, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Marissa Xiong, 102922 S. 4130 Road, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Clayton Simmons, 433 Louise St., Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Antoinette Simmons, 433 Louise St., Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
EMMET Jehiel Middleton, 8006 U.S. 67 East, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Emmon Middleton, 8006 U.S. 67 East, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Madison Kathryn Clubbs, 115 Old Dirt Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tykiana Brena Shavers, 141 Benafield Drive, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Michael Heath Behrens, P.O. Box 502, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Megan Garcia, 11723 East Creek Lane, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Cassandra Nicole Scully, 3180 W. Rockford Drive Apt 2, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Tiffany Nicole Rainey, 724 E. Sixth St., Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Kameisha Davis, 907 Victoria St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Susan G. Stanulis, 2921 Old Greenwood Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
John P. Malone, 5617 Hardscrabble Way, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Julio Gradilla Falcon, 15224 Mills Terrace, Nov. 5, 2023, Chapter 13.
GLENWOOD Brian Keith Fatherree, 7 Cogburn Road, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Vanessa Nicole Fatherree, 7 Cogburn Road, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON Eric Daniel, 278 Calhoun 266, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
HELENA Mary Ann Goldsberry, 130 Spruce St., Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOPE Gregory Brown, 709 Glen St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Bryan Morgan, 3303 Park Ave., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Wayne Worden, 226 Candleberry Circle, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Angelica Maria Worden, 226 Candleberry Circle, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Cooper, 212 Wilderness Lane, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cassie L. Hooper, 100 Colt Drive, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Justin A. Sharpe, 51 Bargus Way, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Heather Lashae Rhodes-Newburn, 16 Foxborough, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelvin Wayne Peterson, 220 Vine St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Linda Ann Phillips, 103 Redwing Road, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
William Edward Phillips, 103 Redwing Road, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charleshia James, 225 Natalie Lane, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Shirley Ann McFarland, 518 Floyd St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Renda Sanders, 5934 Rees Road, Apt. 233, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gladis Calamese, 4513 Peter Trail, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Charles Allen, 290 Ark. 385 North, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
DeLayna Allen, 290 Ark. 385 North, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
JUNCTION CITY Belinda Kay Smith, P.O. Box 434, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
LAKE CITY Stephanie Ladonna Davidson, 101 Cherry St., Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Nataisha Roberts, 3900 Lange St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jason Tucker, 2708 S. Gaines St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
LaKenya Nicole Givens, 601 Brookside Drive, Apt 4, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Curtis L. Bryant, 3118 W. 14th St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tonja L. Bryant, 3118 W. 14th St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bradley Dale Tarvin, 1726 East Second St., C-108, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Loleta Williams, 5923 Trenton Lane, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kanisha Larry-Lee, 14300 Wilkerson Road, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Barbara Stewart, 2104 S. Schiller St., Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Latonya R Williams, 3318 Lehigh Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Diana Norma Fernandez, 15992 Cow Face Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jose Nieves Reyes, 15992 Cow Face Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Taylor Elise Bennett, 214 E. Donnelly St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shena Irene Dyer, 1510 Bettis Road, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
MANILA Steven Ascheman, 3987 W. CR 230, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Alison Dean Langston, 2206 Lakeshore Lane, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Steven J. Lindsey, 8331 Counts Massie Road 206, Nov. 4, 2023, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Hardy Rhodes Trucking, LLP, 367 Garnett Road, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 12.
Ashlie Jade Ridgell, 1366 N. Hyatt St., Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Brian Robert Bentley, 714 Spring St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amanda Leigh Bentley, 714 Spring St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Christopher Pepiot, 5901 JFK Blvd. Apt. 1026, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
John W. Duhart, 1205 Yarrow Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Adrienne M. Duhart, 1205 Yarrow Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer M. McKeever, 900 W. Scenic Drive, Apt. 116, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sarah Cathleen Rector, 4002 Virginia Drive, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rodney Cardell Robinson Sr., 7719 Saint Andrews Road, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shawanda Lashelta Peterson, 4504 Lynn Lane, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
OMAHA Theresa Lynette Barber, 13264 Branch Road North, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Lisa Gail Bridges, 103 Mimosa Circle, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
OZAN Christopher Marque Golston, 442 Hempstead 324, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Timothy Brian Crawford, 1296 CR 931, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kandas Michelle Crawford, 1296 CR 931, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Marcus Medina, 1463 Hutchinson St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nancy Medina, 1463 Hutchinson St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jamie Danielle Riley, 1199 Charles St., Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Candy Jo Fry, 141 N. Allen St., Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Ashlei Shantel Mack, 4700 S. Main St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Marie Mays Mack, 109 W. 27th Ave., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Precious Deterrious Goodwin, 3107 W. 36th, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittany Mclemore, 2700 W. 24th, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Edward Oneal, 1901 W. 40th Ave., Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Charlotte J. Starr, 803 W. Pyburn St., Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE David Garvin, 1361 Brigade Blvd., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Leah Garvin, 1361 Brigade Blvd., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Michael B. Bearden, 50 Bettis Drive, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Arturo Benavides, 2042 W. Hudson Road, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Taylor Ray Garrigus, 1210 N. Flamingo Road, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY James David Hawk, 122 Laura Lane, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Sherry D. Starr, 1305 Stafford Road, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Joseph G. Massey, 18928 Rockhill Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 11.
Miranda Massey, 18928 Rockhill Drive, Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 11.
SPRINGDALE Wiaston Beaja, 2105 W. Emma Ave., Apt. B, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sallyn Beaja, 2105 W. Emma Ave., Apt. B, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nuria Yaneth Moran, 2358 Orchard St. Unit C, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joshua J. Craig, 3478 Acorn Falls Lane, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART James Sanders, 404 W. Taft St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tonya Sanders, 404 W. Taft St., Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN David Ray Hopson, 9015 Shiloh Village Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Julie Michelle Leeann Hopson, 9015 Shiloh Village Road, Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rocky S. Davis, 804 Boulder Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary F. Davis, 804 Boulder Drive, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jenny Joelle Goldman, 151 Northridge Drive, Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Whitney Cook, 22 24th St., Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tammy Michelle Crowder, 2402 Taft St., Nov. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
WABBASEKA Derick Wayne Walker, 401 Mulberry St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Shawnda Michelle Lister, P.O. Box 1143, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Troy Lynn Lister, P.O. Box 1143, Nov. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALNUT RIDGE Steven Heath Ring, 116 W. Poplar St., Nov. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARD Marvin Hall, 33 Crosswind Cove, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARREN Bryan Grady Case, 185 Bradley 363 Road, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lauren Elizabeth Case, 185 Bradley 363 Road, Nov. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Tania Kearney, 374 Phillips St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael Kearney, 374 Phillips St., Nov. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.