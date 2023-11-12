Bombers advance yet again

For the fourth year in a row, Mountain Home and Coach Steve Ary did the improbable and won their playoff opener as the lower seed.

The fifth-seeded Bombers defeated fourth-seeded Little Catholic 21-16 in the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Rockets (7-4) took a 13-0 lead over the Bombers (6-5) on a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson England to Alex Beranek and a 1-yard touchdown run by England in the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, Mountain Home quarterback Cade Yates threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead in half. In the second quarter, he rushed for a 4-yard score to take a 14-13 lead.

In the second half, Mountain Home running back Chris Hubbard had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Last season, Mountain Home defeated Marion 23-6. In 2021, the Bombers upset Sylvan Hills, and they defeated Pine Bluff in 2020.

Over the past three seasons, the 6A-West is 11-1 in first-round playoff matchups with the 6A-East.

On Friday night, sixth-seeded Van Buren defeated West Memphis 55-32, third-seeded Pulaski Academy defeated El Dorado 41-13 and fourth-seeded Greenbrier defeated Searcy 42-21.

New face

The first reigning state champion fell Friday night when Marked Tree defeated Hazen 22-12 in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs..

The third-seeded Indians (8-2) trailed until just before halftime when quarterback Kenyon Carter hit Cam Marshall for an 18-yard score to take an 8-6 lead. Hazen's Kolten Tosh rushed for a 3-yard score in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Marked Tree added two scores on touchdowns passes by Carter to go ahead 22-6 before Hazen scored a late touchdown on a 1-yard rush by Joshua Romero-Dawson.

Defending Class 7A champion Bryant had a bye in the first round. Other title holders Pulaski Academy (6A) Little Rock Parkview (5A), Malvern (4A), Charleston (3A) and Izard County (8-man) all won their first-round matchups Friday night by 20 points or more.

Buzzer-beater

One of Friday night's most intriguing first-round matchups, Joe T. Robinson at Southside Batesville, followed script.

The Senators (7-4) and Southerners (10-1) had a defensive battle that left each side with 17 points with one minute remaining when Robinson punted.

With three seconds remaining, Southside's Joel Busby kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 20-17 and clinch the Southerners' first playoff win since 2021.

Been a while

Bauxite defeated McGehee 42-17 Friday night to clinch its first home playoff win since 2009.

The Miners (8-3) won a share of the 4A-4 Conference title this season and hosted a playoff game for the second straight season. Last season they fell 28-7 to Nashville.

In 2009, Bauxite defeated Episcopal Collegiate 56-21 en route to a state semifinal berth.

Since then, Bauxite is 3-5 in playoff games.

Fizzled out

For most of the season, Mineral Springs occupied the top spot in the Class 2A rankings thanks to talented returning skill players and one of 2A's top defenses.

But in back-to-back weeks to end their season, the Hornets (9-2) couldn't put it all together against Murfreesboro and Hector.

On Friday night, Hector (7-4) upset Mineral Springs with a 40-yard field goal by quarterback/kicker Jackson Taylor.

With eight minutes to go, Mineral Springs led 36-21. But Taylor completed two touchdown passes to PJ Henderson with two minutes remaining to make it 36-34.

The Wildcats recovered an onside kick to get the ball back with enough time for Taylor's kick.