Bowled over





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas won the opening coin flip against Auburn then pretty much won nothing else the rest of the game in a flop of a confounding 48-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday.

The Tigers went on a 75-yard touchdown march to open the game, returned the first Arkansas punt for a 74-yard score then imposed their will on the Razorbacks, who could not parlay the momentum of last week's first-ever win at Florida into a home run with a flat showing before a crowd of 72,033 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"They just physically whipped us in every area of the game," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "It didn't look to me like we played with a lot of energy. Maybe they sucked it out of us fast."

Pittman was asked if he was concerned about his job status after the Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) fell to 1-3 on campus with a third consecutive home loss that dropped them from bowl eligibility.

"I'm not, and let me say why," Pittman said. "Because it's never been about me being the head coach. It's been about me and these kids. But, to answer your question, no, I'm not."

Arkansas suffered its second-worst point differential under Pittman after a 49-point loss to Alabama in 2020 and lost all its games against SEC West competition for the first time since 2019.

Pittman said he thought the Razorbacks had a strong week of practice after the win at Florida but never grabbed any momentum against the Tigers.

"We couldn't handle the edge on defense," he said. "We tried different things out there, but any time they wanted to get on the edge, we couldn't handle the run. We didn't tackle well.

"We went back to where the protection wasn't any good. Gave up five sacks. Couldn't run the ball. Got stymied running the football. Things we did well last week."

Auburn (6-4, 3-4 SEC) won its third consecutive game and left Fayetteville victorious for the fifth time in the past six meetings by dominating with ball control, a 517-255 edge in total offense, a 354-120 advantage in rushing yards and a 38:15 to 21:45 margin in time of possession.

The Tigers has bounced back from a four-game losing streak with wins over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas the past three weeks to gain bowl eligibility.

"I thought we played our most complete game of the year against a team that I thought played their best last week," said Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze, who won games at Fayetteville in back-to-back years following his Liberty team's 21-19 victory last year.

"Just really thrilled. There's a lot of highlights. ... Truthfully this is a bit selfish to say probably, but the staff and I, everywhere we've been we've been able to do that in year one. I would like to keep that streak alive, and we have."

The Razorbacks did not tackle well and struggled to force quarterback Payton Thorne into difficult reads in the option game.

"Honestly we just, I mean we've just got to do better as a defense," defensive captain Trajan Jeffcoat said. "We already took a commitment after this to bounce back. We're just going to get in the film room, get better and just take it from there."

Auburn owned both sides of the line of scrimmage, breaking through arm tackles repeatedly on offense and dismantling the Arkansas run blocking and protection schemes on the other side of the ball.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was sacked five times for 28 yards in losses while under siege on seemingly every drop back. Jefferson needed one touchdown pass and 160 passing yards to be in sole possession of both career records at Arkansas but wound up 10 of 16 for 116 yards and no scores.

"We had high expectations," Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa said. "Everyone did, especially after last week and we struggled out there executing what we were supposed to do."

McLeod led the Auburn defensive charge with three sacks, but he and his teammates spent most of the day in the Arkansas backfield.

"I thought they made K.J. feel really uncomfortable from the start of the game and really crushed the pocket," Freeze said. "

Reserve quarterback Jacolby Criswell engineered the only Arkansas touchdown drive, sparked by his 60-yard run on the first snap of the fourth quarter. His 11-yard touchdown pass to TeSlaa on the next play set the final score.

Thorne operated the Tigers' run-pass option game with precision and skill. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns and also rushed for 88 yards and a score.

"I thought his ball handling, patience, he was riding it long and making them have to make decisions," Freeze said of Thorne. "I thought he made really good decisions."

Auburn tailbacks Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie and Jeremiah Cobb combined to have 41 carries for 213 yards, while Arkansas' Raheim Sanders, Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green had 11 carries for 6 yards.

Arkansas' first snap inside the Auburn 20-yard line, which occurred midway through the third quarter, turned into a disaster and typified the performance. Sanders was jammed up on a run up the middle from the 17 and safety Zion Puckett punched the ball out. Caleb Wooden made a scoop at the 15, got past a Jefferson tackle attempt and rolled to the Arkansas 11 before he was chased down from behind by Andrew Armstrong.

Payton Thorne threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to 6-4 tight end Rivaldo Fairweather on the next snap for a 41-3 lead.

Fairweather had two of the Auburn touchdown catches and Ja'Varrius Johnson caught the other.

Auburn scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, including Keionte Scott's 74-yard punt return touchdown, the second allowed by the Arkansas punt coverage team this season.

Fairweather's first of two 11-yard touchdown catches from Thorne capped a six-play, 56-yard drive and made it 21-0 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers were on the move again later in the quarter when Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern intercepted Thorne and returned it 42 yards to the Auburn 22. The Razorbacks couldn't manage to penetrate the 20, and Cam Little came on to boot a 39-yard field goal.

The Tigers extended their lead to 27-3 at the half as Alex McPherson made field goals of 39 and 31 yards, the second after Jalen McLeod's strip-sack of Jefferson was recovered by Marcus Harris at the Arkansas 24.

The Razorbacks failed on their first six third-down conversion tries and did not move the chains until Jefferson's 8-yard keeper on a fourth-and-1 snap at the Arkansas 24 early in the second quarter with Auburn already leading 21-3.





Under Coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas has lost seven of its past eight games since a 2-0 start. The Razorbacks finish the regular season with home games against Florida International on Saturday and Missouri on Nov. 24. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Arkansas punter Max Fletcher sits on the sidelines Saturday after Auburn’s Keionte Scott returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





