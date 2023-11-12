BOWLING GREEN 81, ARKANSAS STATE 75

In the final game of a 2-game road trip to begin the season, the Arkansas State men fell to Bowling Green on Saturday morning at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Guard Marcus Hill scored 26 points and dished out four assists to lead the Falcons.

Bowling Green (2-0) made critical free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory. Hill converted on 8 of his 10 free throws for the game.

DaJion Humphrey added 22 points for the Falcons, including two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win. Arkansas State (0-2) was led by Taryn Todd as the junior college transfer from Northwest Florida State College scored 31 points. Freddy Hicks and Dyondre Dominguez scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Red Wolves.

ASU will take on Alcorn State on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. The Braves are 1-1 on the season, losing 93-59 at Arkansas on Monday and picking up a 70-62 win against Xavier (La.) University on Wednesday.