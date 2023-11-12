Broncos and Bills Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.
We close out Week 10 action with a primetime matchup in Buffalo on Monday night. The Bills are trying to get back on top of the AFC East while the Broncos are trying to get out of the bottom in the AFC West.
The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list Buffalo (5-4) as favored 7.5 point favorites over the Broncos (3-5). The point total of 47.5 is fairly high compared to other matchups in Week 10. We have a full betting breakdown for the point spread and Over/Under published on SI Betting but for this article, well focus on player props.
Here are some of the key statistical mismatches we are focusing on that helped guide us to our player prop predictions:
Bills' passing attack ranks 5th in yards per pass (7.3). Broncos defense ranks 32nd (7.6).
Bills' offense ranks 5th in points per game (26.7). Broncos defense ranks 32nd (28.3).
Bills' offense ranks 3rd in yards per play (5.9). Broncos defense ranks 32nd (6.3).
Bills' offense ranks 3rd in touchdowns per game (3.2). Broncos defense ranks 31st (3.1)
Now, let's get to some props!
Broncos and Bills Anytime Touchdown Prop Predictions
Best Bet: Gabriel Davis +120
Best Bet: Dalton Kincaid +150
Best Bet: Courtland Sutton +175
Lets start with the Broncos wide receivers ability to find the endzone. Sutton has six touchdowns this season, tied for 3rd most with A.J. Brown. Denvers pass catch playmaker has scored in each of his last three games and hit paydirt in five of his last six. The ROI on Sutton at +175 is well worth the risk.
Now for Buffalo, well be banking on a few Josh Allens trends when it comes to passing touchdowns and piggy-backing off them for anytime touchdown props. Our prediction/expectation is Josh Allen exceeds his passing touchdown prop (more on this in a bit). The odds on Stefon Diggs Anytime TD at -163 is just north worth the investment, no matter how likely the result. Instead well pivot to Allens next best options in the passing attack. Gabe Davis might be the leagues biggest boom or bust player in the league. He already has five touchdowns this year-but hasnt score more than one touchdown in a game, which means he also has four games without a score. And in this scoreless outings, hes finished with zero, one, three, and two catches. In other words, its feast or famine with Davis and were banking on a major meal on Monday Night. As for Kincaid, ever since Dawson Knox went down with a wrist injury, the rookie has been peppered with targets. In fact, since Week 6 Kincaid has 26 targets and is tied for third among all tight ends for targets inside the red-zone.
Josh Allen Passing Touchdown Props Predictions
Best Bet: Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Remember when we mentioned we are piggy backing off some Josh Allen passing trends? Well, lets take a look at some of these incredible stats for the Bills quarterback:
Allen has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in:
-five straight games when facing a bottom 10 scoring defense.
-eight straight games when favored by at least a touchdown.
-five straight games at home.
-five straight games as a favorite.
-8 of his last 9 games when facing an opponent with a losing record.
Broncos and Bills Receiving Yards Prop Predictions
Best Bet: Javonte Williams Under 16.5 (-120)
Best Bet: Stefon Diggs Over 85.5 (-125)
With the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine catching passes out of the Denver backfield, Javonte Williams usage in that area has been limited. Perine has 16 or more receiving yards in five straight games while Perine has gone under 16 receiving yards in nine of his last 10! In fact, the 16.5 threshold is nearly double his weekly average of 8.9.
As for Stefon Diggs, we already ranted about Josh Allens passing success against weak opponents and we have to get in on some action for Allens top playmaker. Diggs has only gone over this number once in the last three games but were banking on Buffalo trying to make a big statement on offense in front of their home crowd and a national audience on Monday Night Football.
