Broncos and Bills Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

Broncos and Bills Anytime Touchdown Prop Predictions

Best Bet: Gabriel Davis +120

Best Bet: Dalton Kincaid +150

Best Bet: Courtland Sutton +175

Lets start with the Broncos wide receivers ability to find the endzone. Sutton has six touchdowns this season, tied for 3rd most with A.J. Brown. Denvers pass catch playmaker has scored in each of his last three games and hit paydirt in five of his last six. The ROI on Sutton at +175 is well worth the risk.

Now for Buffalo, well be banking on a few Josh Allens trends when it comes to passing touchdowns and piggy-backing off them for anytime touchdown props. Our prediction/expectation is Josh Allen exceeds his passing touchdown prop (more on this in a bit). The odds on Stefon Diggs Anytime TD at -163 is just north worth the investment, no matter how likely the result. Instead well pivot to Allens next best options in the passing attack. Gabe Davis might be the leagues biggest boom or bust player in the league. He already has five touchdowns this year-but hasnt score more than one touchdown in a game, which means he also has four games without a score. And in this scoreless outings, hes finished with zero, one, three, and two catches. In other words, its feast or famine with Davis and were banking on a major meal on Monday Night. As for Kincaid, ever since Dawson Knox went down with a wrist injury, the rookie has been peppered with targets. In fact, since Week 6 Kincaid has 26 targets and is tied for third among all tight ends for targets inside the red-zone.

