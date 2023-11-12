



Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Luke K.O. Construction, 10200 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $2,300,000.

Blake Details Custom, 410 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $600,000.

Bailey Construction, 36 Rahling Circle, Little Rock, $307,030.

Argen Contracting, 15104 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $250,000.

James Bradshaw, 1200 S. Cleveland St., Little Rock, $127,000.

Rob Jacknewitz, 17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

VCC LLC, 500 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $2,333,333.

Kellco Custom Homes, 210 Abington Circle, Little Rock, $950,000.

Beza Investments, 149 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $480,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, 61 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $400,000.

Tinoco Builders, LLC, 11302 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $315,703.

Mrs. Richard Hall, 2322 N. Garfield St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Generations Investments, 9 Natchez, Little Rock, $260,000.

DeYmaz Developments, 198 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $244,000.

DeYmaz Developments, 196 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $240,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 51 Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $149,240.

VCC LLC, 500 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.

Hunain Hanif, 1503 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $120,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, 1 Cleveland Circle, Little Rock, $113,000.

Gardner Custom Homes, 713 Beechwood St., U-2, Little Rock, $100,000.

Charles Heinbockel, 821 E. 17th St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Crane Contractors, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, U-A314, Little Rock, $89,865.



