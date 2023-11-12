Bulldogs strike early, often, earn trip to SEC title game





ATHENS, Ga. -- Carson Beck threw for 306 yards, Kendall Milton ran for 127 yards and Brock Bowers made a triumphant return for No. 2 Georgia, which punctuated its return to the SEC championship game with a 52-17 rout of No. 9 Mississippi on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) turned in their most impressive performance of the season on a cool, rainy night in Georgia, seemingly peaking at just the right time to make a run at their third consecutive national title.

Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, building a 28-14 halftime lead against Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2) and cruising the rest of the way to its 27th consecutive victory.

Beck completed 18 of 25 passes, including a 29-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey and an 8-yard scoring connection with Bowers, the star tight end who had missed the two previous games after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain.

Milton and Daijun Edwards ran for two touchdowns apiece as Georgia piled up 293 yards on the ground and 610 yards overall. Milton essentially finished off the Rebels with a 33-yard scoring burst right up the middle early in the third quarter.

Even before the kickoff, the Bulldogs had reason to celebrate. They clinched the SEC East and a Dec. 2 showdown against Alabama when No. 16 Missouri blew away No. 14 Tennessee 36-7.

Then there was the return of Bowers, who was injured in an Oct. 14 victory over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs beat Florida and Missouri without their most dynamic offensive weapon, but the red-and-black faithful were sure glad to have him back.

A huge cheer went up from the crowd when Bowers was shown on the video board as one of the starters, just 26 days after his surgical procedure. He didn't have a huge game -- three catches for 34 yards -- but the touchdown reception in the opening minute of the fourth quarter was a reminder of what he means to the offense.

Bowers' mere presence requires defenses to lean his way, opening up the field for his teammates. Georgia averaged 10 yards per snap, piling up more than 300 yards in each half.

Eliminated from contention in the SEC West by No. 8 Alabama's 49-21 victory over Kentucky earlier in the day, Ole Miss pulled out all the stops in hopes of becoming the first team since 2021 to beat Georgia. The Rebels went for it three times on fourth down, converting twice, and also pulled off a fake punt.

It wasn't nearly enough against a Georgia team that is chasing history, even with Quinshon Judkins running for a pair of touchdowns early on.

In a further blow to the Rebels, quarterback Jaxson Dart was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter after being sandwiched between two Georgia defenders while running the ball.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) dives over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch as Mississippi safety Nick Cull (29) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) is called for pass interference as he breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) tries to fend off Mississippi safety Nick Cull (29) after a catchduring the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws as offensive lineman Quincy McGee (67) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Tramel Walthour (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) fumbles after being sacked by a Georgia defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Mississippi recovered the ball. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) tries to escape from Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)









