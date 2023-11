The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

Little Rock

72201

229 W. Capitol Ave., commercial, Parks and Recreation, 10:09 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $500.

72202

900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr., residential, Chantz Conley, 3:11 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,450.

72204

5919 W. 19th St., commercial, Mobile Mini Storage, 7:10 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $6.

5310 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, Arka Recycled Clothing Inc., 9:14 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $3,600.

45 Belmont Dr., residential, Cedric Edwards, 5:08 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $6,600.

4520 Holt St., residential, Samantha Hopson, 5:51 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $695.

1922 Booker St., residential, Karen Blanton, 10:59 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $650.

4501 W. 16th St., residential, Anika Whitfield, 7:41 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $301.

4806 W. 13th St., residential, Arthur Carpenter, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 8, property value unknown.

2104 S. Pine St., commercial, Hoffman Team, 11:16 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $800.

2309 S. Elm St., residential, Santos Medina, 2:06 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $6,350.

72206

2100 Main St., commercial, AME Church, 8:19 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $720.

3400 Springer Blvd., commercial, Entergy, 4:16 p.m. Nov. 6, property value unknown.

1723 Broadway, residential, Joyce Springer, 2:57 p.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

2415 Broadway, commercial, Dollar General, 1:08 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,000.

72209

7700 Chicot Road, residential, Chansity Lewis, 11:02 a.m Nov. 5, property value unknown.

8801 Doyle Springs Road, residential, Joel Solis, 5:31 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $1,455.

9125 Chicot Road, residential, Ernest Bruton, 9:20 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $210.

32 S. Wakefield Dr., residential, Richard Johnson, 9:33 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $500.

8801 Doyle Springs Road, residential, J. Santana, 6:34 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $3,500.

10312 Baseline Road, commercial, Pick and Pull, 6:59 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $55.

5518 Baseline Road, commercial, U-Haul, 9:29 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $5,701.

8801 Doyle Springs Road, residential, Corey Cobbs, 12:45 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $2,380.

20 Oxford Run Ct., residential, Gregory Martinez, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $75.

72211

1315 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, A Roo Beef, 10:32 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $947.

11019 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Jommorrow Beene, 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $150.