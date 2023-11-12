BUSINESS PEOPLE Northwest Arkansas

Wrenn Wooten has joined Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas as a radiologist. Wooten is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and MRI safety.

Natalie Bartholomew, community president for Northwest Arkansas First Community Bank, was honored by the American Bankers Association as a recipient of its 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Award. Bartholomew holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and her master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Abby Hart has joined the litigation practice group at Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. in Rogers. Hart holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Anna Cunningham has joined the litigation practice group at Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. in Rogers. Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Ashley Wardlow has been named as the new executive director of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. She has worked at the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com . Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.