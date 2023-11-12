BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Farmers & Merchants Bank has appointed Dan Hosman of Swift Ditch Farms Partnership in Northeast Arkansas to its board of directors.

CONSTRUCTION

Brad Roberts has been promoted to vice president of field operations and Jason Rhea was promoted to divisional mechanical manager for Lexicon Inc.’s Industrial Constructors division.

FINANCE

Chris Creswell has joined Crews & Associates as managing director of credit training.

INSURANCE

Crystal Shumaker has been promoted to director of utilization management operations for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

MEDICAL

S. Thomas Kang, M.D., a fellowship-trained, board-certified surgeon, joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Division of Colorectal Surgery.

Jessica Rivera, MSN, RN, FACHE, has been named the vice president of hospital operations for Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.