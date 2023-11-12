Club News: Senior Democrats, Orchid Society, Perfect Harmony

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 in room 1001 in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Visitors are welcome.

The program by Ginny Vance is on "Internet Auctions and Stuff."

BVCC members are eligible for free problem resolution at Help Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month, the next dates will be Nov. 15 and Dec. 2, and for remote help over the Internet. The BVCC Genealogy Special Interest Group meets on Nov. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Classes conducted by BVCC on a variety of topics are also free to members. See the "Member Benefits" menu item on the website for information on classes currently scheduled.

Annual membership is $30, $15 for additional members in same household.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 in the Lodge at Butterfield Trail Village, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville.

A house-made chili/baked potato bar buffet will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $15. The buffet includes drink, dessert and tip. The program will be a table conversation regarding the organization's plans for 2024, as well as a slate of officers for the new year will be presented. All are welcome to attend and you may join the organization for $15 per year.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Democrats

The Washington County Democrats and Washington County Democratic Women will hold a joint meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Ziegler Room. Business meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The program will include introductions to all recently filed Democratic candidates for county, state and federal offices and an update on our countywide field plan.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, voter registration, upcoming events and regular business items will be on the agenda. Individuals who are interested in learning how to support candidates are encouraged to attend. Everyone is welcome.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has canceled the concert scheduled for Nov. 19.

Information: Email martypv4602@gmail.com.

Orchid Society

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

Society President Tim Kral will present "Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands," including a video showing Galapagos tortoises, marine iguanas and sea lions, as well as a quick walk through the orchid exhibit at the Quito Botanical Garden. There will also be video of hummingbirds at Mindo, Ecuador. Additionally, Kral will go through both the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador with lots of orchid photos in a PowerPoint presentation.

Members are asked to bring blooming plants for our final monthly judging of 2023.

The objective of our society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Membership is only $10 per year. Interested visitors are invited to attend.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Nov. 22 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Philanthropic Educational Organization

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now by P.E.O. Chapter BR. Proceeds from the sale make a difference in women's lives through philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $20 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Arrangements for pick up can be made for sales outside of Bella Vista. Deadline for orders is Nov. 24, and delivery is Dec. 5-6.

Information : (805) 844-8437 or email carebutler@aol.com.