College football top 25 roundups

No. 4 FLORIDA STATE 27, MIAMI 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Trey Benson ran for two touchdowns, Keon Coleman hauled in a score and Florida State held off rival Miami to maintain its hold on a College Football Playoff berth.

The Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC), like they have several times this season, rallied in the second half to win their 16th consecutive game. This one wrapped up the program's 10th perfect mark in ACC play.

Miami (6-4, 2-4) controlled both lines of scrimmage and played turnover-free football for most of the game. It still wasn't enough to overcome FSU, which has won three in a row in the series and 10 of the last 14.

Adding to Miami's woes, freshman quarterback Emory Williams suffered a significant injury to his left arm in the waning minutes while running for a first down. Williams started in place of struggling junior Tyler Van Dyke.

No. 12 OREGON STATE 62, STANFORD 17

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Damien Martinez ran for 146 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Oregon State to a victory over Stanford.

Martinez, the Pac-12 freshman Offensive Player of the Year last year, surpassed 1,000 yards for the season and did most of his damage in the first half with 136 rushing yards and all four touchdowns, including a 59-yard score in the first quarter.

The Beavers (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) kept their Pac-12 championship game hopes intact and extended their home winning streak to nine games.

Stanford (3-7, 2-6), which was coming off a 10-7 win at Washington State and played No. 5 Washington close at home two weeks ago, couldn't keep up with the Beavers' big-play offense.

TEXAS TECH 16, No. 19 KANSAS 13

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Gino Garcia hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play and Texas Tech upset Kansas, which struggled after losing quarterback Jason Bean in the first half.

Tahj Brooks ran for 133 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) came back after the Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3) tied the game on a 22-yard field goal by Seth Keller with 26 seconds left in regulation.

Texas Tech opened a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Brooks scored early in a 5-yard touchdown run. Garcia added a 32-yard field goal late in the quarter.

The Red Raiders extended their lead to 13-0 early in the third quarter on Garcia's second field goal before the Jayhawks got back in the game on a Devin Neal 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

No. 21 ARIZONA 34, COLORADO 31

BOULDER, Colo. -- Tyler Loop connected on a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining, and Arizona rallied to beat Colorado at sold-out Folsom Field.

Jonah Coleman rushed for 179 yards as the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) won their four straight game.

Arizona trailed 24-17 at the break, and didn't take its first lead until Loop's field goal. The Wildcats are 13-74 when trailing at halftime in the Pac-12 era.

Shedeur Sanders ran for a score and threw for two more as the Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games since a 3-0 start. Sanders also finished with 262 yards passing to go over the 10,000-yard mark for his career.

No. 22 IOWA 22, RUTGERS 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Drew Stevens kicked three field goals and Iowa added two fourth-quarter touchdowns on the way to a win on Saturday.

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) held Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) to just 127 yards for its first shutout of the season. The Hawkeyes shut down Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten's leading rusher at 100.3 yards per game, holding him to just 39 yards on 13 carries.

The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, but put up a season-high 402 yards and had almost a 17-minute edge in time of possession.

No. 23 TULANE 24, TULSA 22

NEW ORLEANS -- Makhi Hughes rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Shedro Louis returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Tulane defeated Tulsa to win its eighth straight game.

Michael Pratt passed for 194 yards and a touchdown to help the Green Wave (9-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) remain on track to defend their league title and possibly receive a bid to a second straight major New Year's Day bowl game.

Louis' return came on the kickoff to open the second half and gave the Wave a 21-10 lead. It was his first touchdown since transferring from Liberty and came when Tulane needed some breathing room over a Tulsa team that delivered a feisty performance as it tried to snap a losing streak that has now reached five games.

Kirk Francis passed for a career-high 345 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa (3-7, 1-5).

No. 25 KANSAS STATE 59, BAYLOR 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Will Howard became the all-time leader in touchdown passes in Kansas State history, leading his team past Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Howard was 19 of 29 for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. He moved past Josh Freeman with 45 career touchdown passes. It was Howard's fifth game this season with at least three touchdown passes, tying Freeman for the school record.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) has scored at least 40 points in all six home games (6-0) this season.

Blake Shapen was was 22 of 45 for 253 yards and 4 touchdowns for Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12).