Foundation pays off slain officer's home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid the mortgage on the home of slain Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Scoby was shot and killed in the line of duty, while pursuing a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. He was survived by his wife Amanda, four children, and four grandchildren, according to a news release.

Scoby was born in Bethesda, Md., and moved frequently due to his father's military career. He followed in his father's footsteps, joining the National Guard and then enlisting in the Army. He served his country for eight years, deploying to Iraq and Bosnia.

When Scoby returned home, he joined the Stuttgart Fire Department, first as a volunteer and then as a full-time firefighter. His ultimate goal was to join the Stuttgart Police Department, which he achieved in 2018. After only a year-and-a-half with the department, Scoby was honored as Officer of the Year.

"Amanda and her family are eternally grateful to Tunnel to Towers for providing them with the financial stability to be able to continue living in their family home," according to the release.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

"Tunnel to Towers' support makes me feel like part of a family that wants to help you when times are hard," she said in the news release. "I am so grateful to be able to keep my kids in our family home where we have made so many memories with Donald."

"That I don't have to worry about losing the home me and my husband worked so hard to get is such a blessing," Amanda Scoby said.

In observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the service and sacrifice of uniformed officers by providing 50 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families, catastrophically injured veterans, and fallen first responders with prior military service. For details, visit T2T.org.

Simmons Bank honors veterans

To commemorate Veterans Day, Simmons Bank honored men and women who serve or have served in the military through a series of events designed to recognize their service and sacrifice to protect the country's freedom.

The bank conducted several events, according to a news release.

On Nov. 9, Simmons hosted a luncheon to honor veterans and service members in Central Arkansas. Tommy May, Vietnam veteran and chairman of the Simmons First Foundation, served as the keynote speaker.

During the week of Veterans Day, Simmons associates honored veterans by wearing a ribbon according to their relationship with a veteran. Red ribbons indicated a team member is a veteran, white ribbons indicated an associate is a family member of a veteran and blue ribbons indicated the spouse, son or daughter of a veteran.

Simmons associates also created a wall mounted display to place photos of their family members who served in the military. Simmons associates shared their personal stories of serving in the armed services.

The Simmons Bank River Market building was also illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday.