Corvette enthusiasts honor veterans at War Memorial Stadium

A procession of Corvettes, motorcycles, dancers and first responders made their way through the parking lot at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday to honor veterans, including some who own the legendary Chevrolet vehicle and had a chance to show off their cars.

All of this and more was at the A-State Corvette Association's first-ever "Corvettes for Veterans," an event celebrating Veterans Day and car enthusiasts.

The event was also meant to mark the 75th anniversary of the stadium -- dedicated in 1948 to Arkansans who gave their lives in World Wars I and II -- and the 70th anniversary of the Corvette.

For many of the veterans in attendance, the Corvette is more than just a car; it's the manifestation of childhood dreams and a hobby that has transcended generations. For example, Chuck Daniels, who served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1991, has had Corvettes since 1969.

"I've always liked the handling of them and how they drive. When I grew up, some of my neighbors down the street had one, and I would always go by their house and look at it," said the Chicago native. "That's when I said, 'I'm going to get me one of them someday.'"

He has a special relationship with his current "super sonic blue" Corvette named Jaws. He purchased Jaws in 2013 and enjoys driving it now more than ever.

For Daniels, events like Saturday's are especially meaningful to veterans.

"Veterans Day, to me, means that you're here and you're alive, but you won't forget the people who went to Vietnam or World War II and didn't make it back," he said. "Veterans are a loyal group of folks and an event like this shows that."

Wade Sanders, another veteran, was sitting in his parked red Corvette named Ruby. He served in the Army from 1970 to 1973.

He's worked with cars for much of his life, but for him, nothing compares to working with Corvettes, his favorite vehicle.

"All I ever wanted to do was work on these vehicles right here," he said. "And mine runs like a scalded dog. ... It'd run circles around my old one. I love it, I can hardly stay out of it."

The car show was only part of the event. Vendors and food trucks were parked next to the stadium, and inside were collectors and historians like the Chandler family.

Brian and Melinda Chandler were there with their son Trey showing off the military memorabilia they've collected over the years. They were all dressed in military gear.

"We go around the state doing military histories, living histories. We also do reenactments when we have the opportunity. We used to do Civil War histories, too," Melinda said.

For them it's much more than just a hobby. It's an opportunity to give individuals the chance to see history and interact with it.

"It's a good way to keep the younger generations educated because the schools don't do it anymore," Brian said. "They can see what they used and get an idea of what happened."

Brian's grandfather served in World War II and is the main inspiration behind his work.

"When I put on this uniform it's for my grandfather. It's to make sure that his sacrifices and what he gave to us is not forgotten," he said. "It makes me want to cry because if it wasn't for guys like him we wouldn't be sitting here today."

Brian has diabetes and was not able to serve, but this is his way of contributing.

"It gives me a way to feel proud and show that I'm able to support. I may not have been able to pick up a rifle and go in the trenches, but I can support them here on the homefront," Brian said. "The main thing is, I just don't want anyone to be forgotten."

Attendees also gathered inside the stadium to hear veterans speak and watch others be honored.

Vince Sherrill, better known as "Big Sarge," was the emcee, and he brought his infectious energy to the proceedings.

Among those honored were John Henry Anderson, a WWII veteran, and Billy Sanders, a Corvette enthusiast and the first person of color to become commander of the Arkansas Disabled American Veterans. Anderson is over 100 years old.

Before honoring these veterans, Jason Irby, president of the A-State Corvette Association, called out the young people in the crowd.

"I'm looking at the young people up there, and this is probably one of the most important pieces of history that y'all will see. It's like one of those once in a lifetime things that ... I hope y'all will remember," Irby said.

When Anderson was recognized, he broke out into a song about World War II, captivating the crowd in the stadium.

After the proceedings, Irby said the event was a vision that he had a year ago that could bring people together to celebrate Veterans Day.

Though he didn't serve, he has the utmost respect for veterans, and having service members in his family and community, he understands the importance of the day.

"They've paid sacrifices and ultimate sacrifices, so anything we can do to make this daily walk better for them is important to me."