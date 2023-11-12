Despise the free lunch

I was a hog farmer from Helena, and I thought I had heard everything until I learned this. In a 2012 special election, a former state representative "fermented" a scheme to "brew" up some additional votes. The plan was to influence an election in eastern Arkansas by placing voters under the influence. VODKA FOR VOTES! It was part of a scheme to steal an election that included absentee ballot fraud and buying votes with money, food and even alcohol.

Former Democratic state Rep. Hudson Hallum and three others pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit election fraud during the special election that put him in the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2011. According to the indictment filed by the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock, Hallum told co-defendant Phillip Wayne Cater, a West Memphis City Councilman, "We need to use that black limo and buy a couple of cases of some cheap vodka and whiskey to get people to vote."

The conspirators did not end up following through with the plan to trade vodka, but did allegedly trade money and food, determining that "$20 to $40 was too much to pay for one vote ... but was acceptable to pay for the votes of multiple members of a household."

Hallum defended giving voters food since the election coincided with a flood in his district, and he said people needed help. "At the time, I absolutely didn't think me going to get somebody something to eat during a disaster, was wrong," he said. Hallum, along with his father, were further convicted of destroying votes for his Republican opponent.

You would think these types of political shenanigans were a thing of the past. Yet a few days ago, Go Forward deployed a seafood-for-votes scheme that targeted students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and produced one of the highest single-day early voter turnouts in recent memory, nearly 500 votes. The margin of victory in May was 20 and 120 votes.

Over the last two weeks, Go Forward has offered college students seafood meals in exchange for voting, an action that would appear to violate Arkansas Election Law. Additionally, Go Forward workers dressed in campaign T-shirts administered the ticket redemption at the Underwater Seafood restaurant. You can't use food (or anything else of value) to buy votes or influence voting in Arkansas.

Arkansas Code Section 7-1-104(a)(4) prohibits anyone from offering, accepting, receiving or paying "any person any money, goods, wares, or merchandise for the purpose of influencing his or her vote during the progress of any election in this state." Violation of the section is a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up $10,000.

While Go Forward did not go as far as Philips County, the ticket clearly states, "After voting redeem this ticket for one free meal at Underwater Seafood," and that valid identification is required, in addition to a voter registration card issued before 10/16 and an "I voted" sticker to obtain the "free" seafood meal. Food can be used to draw attention to election season. However, it must be "free for all," not limited to actual or registered voters.

The "specific intent" to influence the vote is a part of the requirements; the free seafood is limited to people registered to vote by Oct. 16, which is in time for this election. More damaging, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported that this was a coordinated effort with a covert code name "Operation Black and Gold." Apparently, this was a university-wide vote harvesting operation that employed university faculty who deputized student "captains" to target young, hungry, college students and pry them with seafood meals in exchange for votes (voting) with the blessings of college administration.

More importantly, Go Forward had unfettered campus access because they have friends at the top. One Go Forward director is also a vice chancellor at UAPB. Former Go Forward/Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart said that Go Forward operates based on the "48 Rules of Power".

Rule 40 says to despise the free lunch. When someone gives you something for free, you're then obligated to them. This is why you should despise the free lunch. You must guard your independence, but you can use the tactic with others -- e.g., poor college students.

Hallum, along with three other members of his staff, pled guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit election during the election that put him in office in 2011. In total, nine members of the local Democratic party were charged in relation to that scheme. The parallels with Go Forward's activities are significant.

Ivan Whitfield is the president of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP, a former police officer and police chief and a former city council member.