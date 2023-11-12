Downtown leaders discuss the growth and needs in downtown Fort Smith

Leaders discuss growth, needs in downtown Fort Smith

Today at 1:02 a.m.

by Monica Brich

The Fort Smith Downtown Dialogues panel was held on Thursday at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. The panel was hosted by Fort Smith Mayor George McGill (from right) and filled out by Ashleigh Bachert, Sam Hanna, Bennie Westphal and Maggie Rice. The panel fielded questions from attendees and spoke about the different plans and visions for Downtown Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- Community members gathered at The Bakery District on Thursday evening to hear a panel discussion from leaders in downtown Fort Smith about the past, present and future of the historic downtown and what they want to see in it.

The