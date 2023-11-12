Downtown leaders discuss the growth and needs in downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Community members gathered at The Bakery District on Thursday evening to hear a panel discussion from leaders in downtown Fort Smith about the past, present and future of the historic downtown and what they want to see in it.
The
Leaders discuss growth, needs in downtown Fort Smith
Today at 1:02 a.m.
FORT SMITH -- Community members gathered at The Bakery District on Thursday evening to hear a panel discussion from leaders in downtown Fort Smith about the past, present and future of the historic downtown and what they want to see in it.
The