EDITORIAL: Fool on the bill

On Wednesday night, we had no trouble seeing four people on stage who could walk out on another stage a year from now to the tune of "Hail to the Chief." Well, Chris Christie might be a surprise, but Wednesday night he seemed like he could fit in the role. If ever he gets the chance.

We can't see Vivek Ramaswamy there. We can't see him getting a Cabinet post.

One of the criticisms of the debate was that it focused on foreign policy, mostly. With what's going on in the world, why wouldn't it be?

That is, the serious contenders were focused on foreign policy. The completely unserious Vivek Ramaswamy answered his first question (Why should he be the nominee rather than Donald Trump?) by insulting his party, Wednesday night's hosts and moderators, and even the audience. All in the first answer!

But Mr. Ramaswamy did make news, which might be his specialty. Car wrecks make news, too. He bravely took on Nikki Haley's daughter for using TikTok, and heroically insinuated that Mrs. Haley was "Dick Cheney in three-inch heels." (She snapped back that she wears five-inch heels. Good for her.)

Other thoughts about the debate:

The crowd booed Ramaswamy after that three-inch heels remark. Just not loud enough.

Take out Ramaswamyisms, and the debate was much more about substance and real thoughts than the first two debates. The moderators and the audience seemed more interested in a political debate during a presidential nomination contest than a wrestling match. It was, mostly, a good night for the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Nikki Haley said Israel was "the tip of the spear" against Islamic terrorism, and she's right. Tim Scott said appeasement leads to war--in the Middle East and elsewhere--and he's right, too. So were the other candidates on stage in their support for our ally. Would that this bipartisan and inter-partisan agreement extended to Ukraine's desire to remain a self-governing country free of terror and war.

If you haven't been following the nomination contest and you only read a transcript of Wednesday night's debate, you might think that Chris Christie knows more about policy than any other candidate. Nobody expressed their thoughts on China, Israel and Ukraine as well as Mr. Christie.

Ron DeSantis participated. He didn't swing for the fences much, but then again, he might not need to. With the endorsement of Iowa's governor this past week, he is in the driver's seat to be the Not Trump candidate.

Four of the five participants on stage Wednesday night would frighten the Biden campaign into another 2020 basement campaign.

After the debate, the Ramaswamy campaign had to walk-back his calling Ukraine's Jewish president a Nazi. The campaign said he was talking about somebody else. A spokesman said he was referencing an event President Zelenskyy attended in which Canadian lawmakers celebrated a WWII vet who had served in a Nazi division. Those of us who watched the debate knew what Mr. Ramaswamy meant.

Will the debate matter? Maybe. Maybe not. But Vivek Ramaswamy will never be interior secretary in a Haley/DeSantis administration.