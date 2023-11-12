Ex-film academy chief dies

LOS ANGELES -- John Bailey, a cinematographer who led the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the initial #MeToo reckoning, died Friday at 81.

Bailey died "peacefully in his sleep" in Los Angeles, his wife, Carol Littleton, said in a statement distributed by the film academy.

Bailey -- whose film work included "Ordinary People," "Groundhog Day" and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" -- was the first cinematographer to preside over the academy, serving two terms that spanned 2017-2019.

Those were tumultuous years for the film industry. When Bailey took over, the Oscars alone had been grappling with falling ratings, controversies over the homogeneity of its choices and the infamous envelope flub in 2017 that marred the best picture win for "Moonlight." Scarcely two months into his presidency, The New York Times and The New Yorker released bombshell reports about sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that ignited an industry-wide reckoning about power structures and abuses.

The academy's Board of Governors voted to expel Weinstein shortly after the reports.

"I may be a 75-year-old white male, but I'm every bit as gratified as the youngest of you here that the fossilized bedrock of many of Hollywood's worst abuses are being jackhammered into oblivion," Bailey said at the 2018 Oscars luncheon.

Soon after, Bailey himself was accused of attempting to touch a woman inappropriately on a movie set a decade prior. Bailey denied the allegation and an Academy investigation determined no further action was required in March 2018. He was reelected to a second term later that year.

Bailey's tenure also saw attempts to change the Academy Awards ceremony that grew contentious. In 2018, the Academy announced the Oscars would add a popular film award and shorten the telecast by bumping the presentation of certain categories to commercial breaks.

The moves sparked immediate backlash, including fears that the new category would relegate hits like that year's "Black Panther" out of contention for the best film award. A month later, the "outstanding achievement in popular film" award had been tabled.

In 2018, Bailey said the statuette "is a symbol of excellence in an ever-changing industry. And what we're trying to do is keep up with those changes and honor those changes. It's not like it's frozen in time, these awards. For an institution that people keep saying is irrelevant and is out of touch with everything to do with the industry, and there are people who say that, they seem to be very eager to kind of jump into the fray, voice their opinions and create discussion. If we're that irrelevant, why is everybody so concerned about it?"