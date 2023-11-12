Food safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

KYLAN'S KITCHEN, 2221 S. Olive St., Ste. J. Date of inspection Oct. 30. Facility lacks a refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Men's restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Vent hood is visibly unclean on side where the fryers are located. Vent hood needs to be cleaned.

GRANNYS KITCHEN-WHITE HALL, 8500 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Oct. 30. Observed small openings around the back door. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Okay to operate.

GO DUCKIN LLC, 10501 U.S. 63. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 30. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Bologna (44 degrees F) and egg (44 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

CHARTWELLS @ DOLLARWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2602 W. Fluker Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 30. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Observed trash cans containing food residue with no lid. Trash cans must have lids when not in continuous use.

BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 31. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed a bag of onions stored directly on floor. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed a box of single service items stored directly on the floor. Items must be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Boxes were removed during time of inspection. Observation: Observed trash can with no lid. Trash can containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use.