Frightening fun

Supporters of Home for Healing scared up some fun at Monster Bash 2023, held Oct. 27 at the Venue at Westwind.

Tragickly White played, with lights thrumming to their beat, and dancers did a version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Costumes worn included Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep, Frankenstein's monster and his bride, Ken and Barbie, Elvis and Priscilla, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and character themes from "Star Wars," "Toy Story," "Day of the Dead," "Pinocchio," "Mario Kart," and so many others.

Home for Healing's founding board members were honored with its Community Impact Award and the UAMS' Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was given the Heart of the Home Award.

Home for Healing (formerly The Family Home of Little Rock), provides lodging for parents of patients in ICU and of babies in neo-natal intensive care units as well as patients undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh