FYI Calendar: Sugar Plum Fairy Tea returns to Fort Smith

Nov. 12 (Sunday)

RAD on Second Street -- A pre-holiday art market with more than 40 vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Java Dudes Coffee Co., 718 N. Second St. in downtown Rogers. Free admission. mitzvahcollective@gmail.com.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Indie Lens -- Film "A Town Called Victoria" and discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 14 (Tuesday)

Create Your Own Story -- Writing your family story with the library's Genealogy Department, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Socrates Cafe -- Friendly philosophical discussion, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 15 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 16 (Thursday)

Recipe Swap -- Holiday recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Color-full, 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Nov. 17 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show -- Nov. 17-18; VIP early bird shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17 ($20); Girls' Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 ($15); general admission, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 ($10), Rogers Convention Center. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series -- With multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip -- Monet's "Poppy Field," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35-$35. fsram.org.

Nov. 18 (Saturday)

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Beginning Hand Lettering -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Game On -- Game playing for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bad Art Studio -- For teens & adults, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Teen Photography Showcase -- Featuring works from the mentorship program with Annie Leibovitz, through Nov. 26, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 19 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea -- With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

