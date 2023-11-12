GAC roundups

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 60, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 17

Jariq Scales carried 16 times for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns for Southern Arkansas (9-2, 9-2 Great American Conference) as it won the Battle of the Timberlands for the second straight year in front of a big crowd at Wilkins Stadium in Magnolia.

Scales scored on runs of 11, 25 and 45 yards for the Muleriders, who finished with 426 yards rushing. Kadyn Roach ran 18 times for 104 yards with 1 score, and O.B. Jones had 98 yards rushing on 17 carries with 2 touchdowns. The senior also passed for 144 yards.

SAU led 7-0 but outscored UAM (2-9, 2-9) 23-10 in the second quarter, highlighted by Scales' 25-yarder, to take a 20-point lead into halftime. The Muleriders tacked on 30 more points in the second half to send the Boll Weevils to their ninth consecutive loss.

Caden Middleton and Austin Wadsworth each had touchdown passes for UAM, which was outgained 622-291.

HARDING 56, ARKANSAS TECH 0

Harding (11-0, 11-0 Great American Conference) completed it second-ever undefeated regular season by dominating the Wonder Boys at Thone Stadium in Russellville.

The Bisons, ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II, scored 28 points in the second quarter and led 42-0 at halftime. Harding, which is also the top team in Super Region Three, added two more touchdowns after intermission before cruising to its fourth shutout of the season.

Cole Keylon threw for a touchdown and ran for two more for the Bisons, who held Arkansas Tech (5-6, 5-6) to 91 yards of offense. Andrew Miller ran for a team-high 80 yards and scored on a 4-yard run. Chauncey Martin, Braden Jay and Jhalen Spicer also scored touchdowns offensively, Zach Strickland returned an interception for a score on defense, and Ty Dugger ran a punt back 64 yards for a touchdown.

Taye Gatewood threw for 70 yards to lead the Wonder Boys.