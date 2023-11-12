Gala for Good recognizes people who help others

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas (GIA) hosted its inaugural Gala for Good -- presented by Bank OZK -- Oct. 28 at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. The evening afforded guests the opportunity to mingle, have photos taken, bid on silent-auction items and enjoy libations including two signature beverages, the Smiling G Tea and the Raspberry Beret.

A VIP room featured a chef's choice of house-smoked and European meats, assorted cheeses and more. Also available were custom cookies created by the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute. Dinner was highlighted by Cabernet Braised Beef Short Ribs and, for the vegetarians, Stuffed Acorn Squash.

KARK's Laura Monteverdi was mistress of ceremonies for the program, kicked off by remarks from Goodwill president and CEO Brian Marsh. Keynote speaker was Jay Chessir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Awards were presented to Hytrol Conveyer Co. of Jonesboro, Employer of the Year; Dorcas House, Community Partner of the Year; Erika Todd, Graduate of the Year; and Jamie Gregrich, Achiever of the Year. Goodwill driver Kenneth Stout was recognized for service spanning seven decades, having worked for the organization since Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency. Special pairs of custom sneakers were presented to individuals, including Stout, as a token of appreciation.

The inaugural Spirit of Goodwill Award went to Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health and chairman of the GIA board. The award is designed for an individual "who has devoted their time, talent and effort to advocate and promote Goodwill's mission of 'Changing lives through education, training and employment.'"

Preceding a live auction by Gaylen McGee were thank-you remarks from Shannon Boshears, GIA senior vice president of development, and event chair Cathy Tuggle. Guests then danced to the sounds of The Ultimate Prince Tribute Band.

Gala proceeds will support Goodwill's mission to offer opportunities to individuals seeking education, training and employment to better their lives, families and communities.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams