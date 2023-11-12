Hawgs for a Cause puts attendees in giving mood

Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled (AEDD) put on its annual "Ultimate Tailgate Party" -- Hawgs for a Cause, held Oct. 26 in the Holiday Inn Little Rock-Airport Conference Center in Little Rock. The event honored Wade Timmermann, owner of of AAA Business Systems, as the Craig O'Neill Champion for a Cause.

As is tradition, the fundraiser began with a sponsor appreciation reception, complete with live music, a variety of tasty morsels, "hogtinis," and an early chance to peruse the wealth of silent-auction items, including the offerings of a wine auction. The main event featured the customary buffet dinner by Woo Pig Q-ee, fresh from the "Big Frank" Razorback Grill; the Wild Hog Beverage Bar; a cash raffle, the whipping up of Razorback spirit by "Brother Hogg," aka Craig O'Neill; and a live auction, livened by auctioneer extraordinaire Gaylen McGee.

AEDD, according to its mission statement, "empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to improve the quality of their lives."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams