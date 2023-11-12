High school football schedule

by Sam Lane

Quarterback Achillies Ringo and the Mills Comets defeated Wynne 35-21 on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs and advanced to face Little Rock Parkview this week at War Memorial Stadium. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)


Friday's games

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West at Conway

Cabot at Bentonville

FS Southside at Fayetteville

Rogers at Bryant

CLASS 6A

Greenbrier at Benton

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Pulaski Academy at Marion

Van Buren at LR Christian

CLASS 5A

Camden Fairview at Southside Batesville

HS Lakeside at Pine Bluff

Mills at LR Parkview*

Shiloh Christian at Valley View

CLASS 4A

Bauxite at Warren

DeWitt at Ashdown

Gravette at Rivercrest

Lincoln at Ozark

Malvern at Harding Academy

Mayflower at Arkadelphia

Monticello at Elkins

Nashville at Central Ark. Christian

CLASS 3A

Bismarck at Charleston

Fordyce at Prescott

Jessieville at Salem

Junction City at Walnut Ridge

Mansfield at Hoxie

Newport at Camden HG

Osceola at Booneville

Perryville at Glen Rose

CLASS 2A

Conway Christian at East Poinsett Co.

Des Arc at Bigelow

Hector at Carlisle

Marked Tree at Murfressboro

8-MAN

Izard County at Rector

Spring Hill at Strong

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock