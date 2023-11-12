Holidays light up Fayetteville Nov. 17, Bentonville Nov. 18, and so much more!

Halloween candy and decor are half price, and it's not Nov. 23 yet, but turkey and dressing taste the same with the Christmas tree up. We've found so many parades and parties that we had to start making our list early this year.

Bella Vista

Dec. 2 -- The Bella Vista Public Library hosts "Fireside," an afternoon of live holiday music starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 with hot chocolate and apple cider and a bookstore sale. Music begins at 10 a.m., with Dulcimer Music At 1 p.m., the Bella Vista Women's Chorus will perform a selection of holiday favorites in the Community Room. A brass quintet from the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band, "The Brass Connection," will begin playing at 2 p.m. The quintet will round out the afternoon with two sing-a-longs. Reservations are not required for this event. www.bvpl.org

Dec. 6 -- Holiday Dulcimer Music with Gary McCarthy at 2 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 p.m. Dec. 13 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Bella Vista Public Library. Free. www.bvpl.org

Dec. 9 -- The Bella Vista Public Library hosts Cookies with Santa from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate with Santa Claus. Cookies will be provided. No registration required. www.bvpl.org

Dec. 16 & 24 -- Bella Vista Property Owners Association hosts Santa's Lunch on Dec. 16 and a Christmas Eve Brunch on Dec. 24. Letters to Santa boxes will be at many of the POA locations as well. Keep an eye on bellavistapoa.com/calendar for more details.

__

Bentonville

Nov. 18 -- Bentonville Lighting of the Square starts with Santa's Workshop, a collection of free games and crafts for families, from 4-6 p.m. and photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. The Merry and Bright Holiday Laser Light Show follows from 5:20 to 6 p.m., and the tree lighting is at 6 p.m. www.downtownbentonville.org/event/lights.

Dec. 2-3 -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas showcases members' favorite classic, cinematic and theatrical pieces in "Holiday Cabaret" at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

Dec. 8 -- NWA Movement Hub hosts Jingle Jam, a holiday dance party, from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 8 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. This event serves as a fundraiser and the official brand launch for NWA Movement Hub. Tickets are $25-$50 and guests should dress into impress. More information at nwamovementhub.com

Dec. 9 -- The annual Bentonville Christmas Parade is at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Then on Christmas Day, the parade will be broadcast on KFSM Channel 5. www.downtownbentonville.org/event/lights.

Through Dec. 31 -- The North Forest Snow Globe Experience at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art offers a panoramic view of the grounds and VIP access to "Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Reservations are $89 plus tax per person. crystalbridges.org.

__

Gravette

Dec. 2 -- Gravette Public Library hosts an open house at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 with hot cider and cookies. Children will receive a Christmas ornament and an art kit from Crystal Bridges while supplies last.

Dec. 2 -- The annual Christmas parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 with the theme of Winter Wonderland.

Dec. 2 -- Following the parade, the Gravette Historical Museum hosts its annual holiday open house with hot chocolate and cookies. The historic Kindley home will be open and the Gravette High School Band and Choir will perform. The fire and police department will battle it out in a chili cook-off at the museum. Guests may vote for their favorite chili with a monetary donation. The department with the most money raised wins, and all donations will be donated to the department's charity of choice. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are free in the Gravette Community Building across from the museum. gravettear.com/christmas-parade

Dec. 16 -- Gravette's Hometown Christmas will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 with a petting zoo, carriage rides, homemade crafts, carolers and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Main Street. gravettear.com or 787-8998.

__

Gentry

Dec. 9 -- Gentry's annual Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Lineup at 5:30 p.m. at North Otis and Railroad avenues. The theme for this year's parade is "Sleigh Bells Ring."

__

Pea Ridge

Dec. 2 -- Gingerbread houses is the theme for the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade. Floats and paraders line up at 4 p.m. and proceed down Curtis Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, ending downtown for the tree lighting and performances by the high school choir and band, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and shopping.

Dec. 2-31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

__

Rogers

Dec. 1 -- The Rogers Christmas Parade will follow its customary route and take place on its traditional date, the first Friday in December. The parade route begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fifth and Poplar and then leads through the heart of downtown, down First Street and Walnut Street. There will also be photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. destinationrogers.com.

Dec. 10 -- Whoville Holiday Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Rogers Convention Center. The daylong event includes the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Max, and other characters; breakfast with Santa; cookie and ornament decorations; interactive storytelling; dance parties; face painting; a LEGOLand Christmas display ($5 add on) and more. Tickets start at $12 for general admission with special add ons for LEGOLand and Breakfast with Santa on EventBrite. Presented by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. More information at facebook.com/oasisofnwa or oasisforwomennwa.org.

__

Springdale

Nov. 26 -- Springdale's annual Christmas on the Creek is Nov. 26. Events begin at noon with the Emma Exchange, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and live music. The Christmas tree lighting is at 4:30 p.m., and the Christmas Parade of the Ozarks at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue. downtownspringdale.org

Dec. 1 -- Springdale's annual Hot Cocoa Crawl is from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and features more than 15 stops. Springdale School District's annual Caroling on the Creek is the same day from 5-7 p.m. in Turnbow Park.

__

Siloam Springs

Dec. 2 -- Breakfast with Santa starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at at Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings

Dec. 2 -- The Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade: Reindeer Games! kicks off on Tulsa Street at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. More information at discoversiloam.com.

Dec. 2-3 -- Ozark Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker" at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at the Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com

__

Fayetteville

Nov. 16-19 -- Arts Live Children's Theatre presents "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18; and 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Medium in Springdale. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Run time is one hour for this musical based on the classic movie starring Will Ferrell. artslivetheatre.com

Through Dec. 16 -- Several events are planned to coincide with The Festival of Trees, a variety of decorated trees available for auction, on display at Mount Sequoyah: A Pinpoint pop up from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16; Cookies and Pictures with Santa at 1 p.m. Dec. 3; and The Undertones present an evening of Holiday A'Capella at 5 p.m. Dec. 14. mountsequoyah.org.

Nov. 17 -- Lighting Night for Lights of the Ozarks on the downtown square in Fayetteville is Nov. 17. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the countdown and ceremonial flip of the giant switch followed by carols sung by the SONA Choir and the Lights of the Ozarks Parade. Lights of the Ozarks continues from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night until Jan. 1, 2024. experiencefayetteville.com/experience/lights-of-the-ozarks.

Nov. 18-Dec. 15 -- Fruitcake, an 18 and older holiday market, is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 18; the Mitzvah Holiday Market with art from more than 50 local artists is 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1; the Little Craft Show featuring local artisans is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2; and FayetteVINTAGE Market, with dozens of vintage vendors, is 2-8 p.m. Dec. 15 with food trucks, live entertainment, a cash bar, giveaways and more, Fayetteville Town Center during Lights of the Ozarks. experiencefayetteville.com

Nov. 29-Dec. 24 -- TheatreSquared's annual production of "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the Charles Dickens classic, runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at T2 in downtown Fayetteville. Tickets prices vary by performance. theatre2.org.

Nov. 30-Dec. 22 -- Winter Nights return to The Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery with silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes from 6 o'clock until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22. Walk-up outdoor seating on benches and in the amphitheater with heaters, as well as indoor seating, are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. Reservations are available at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 1-22 -- Walton Arts Center is celebrating with Lorrie Morgan's Enchanted Christmas at 8 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets start at $35. A Very SoNA Christmas happens at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The Snowman: A Family Concert starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Squirrel Nut Zippers' Holiday Caravan happens at 7 p.m. Dec. 19, and tickets are $24-$55. And A Very Mariachi Christmas starts 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $10. A free screening of "The Polar Express" is 7 p.m. Dec. 22 with holiday-themed concessions available. PJs encouraged. Registration opens Dec. 1. waltonartscenter.org

Dec. 2 -- The Santa Drop takes place at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum with Skydive Fayetteville. Gates open at 10 a.m., Santa sky dives at 11 a.m., and guests may take pictures with Santa until 1 p.m. or until the line ends at 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar

Dec. 2 -- Wampus Wonderland, a holiday craft show featuring goods from local makers and creatives, is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public. Information on social media or at facebook.com/MountSequoyahCenter

Dec. 3 -- The NWA Toy Run, "It's Your Toy Run," returns to Northwest Arkansas with registration for the parade at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Lokomotion, 4520 N. College Ave. Motorcyclists may bring a toy up to $25 for a child ages 3-12 to enter the toy run and then ride out with the motorcycle parade to Greenland Elementary for lunch and photos with Santa at 11 a.m. Information at americanrider.com/event/nwa-toy-run or email wingman921@gmail.com.

Dec. 9 -- TheatreSquared hosts a Hot Cocoa Social from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9. The free community event includes holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings. The community event is free, but T2 asks people to register so that they know how much cocoa to make. Keep an eye on www.theatre2.org for more details closer to the event.

Dec. 16 -- Jingle Bell Jog for runners and walkers of all levels and ages starts at 9 a.m. for the 5K Run/Walk and 10 a.m. for the children's fun run Dec. 16 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $17.50 for the children's fun run (price increases after Nov. 30). Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears – anything that sparkles and jingles is highly encouraged. bgozarks.org.

__

Fort Smith

Through Nov. 18 -- Fort Smith Little Theatre continues their production of "A Christmas Carol" with an matinee performance on Nov. 12 and evening performances Nov. 15-18 at 401 N. Sixth St. 783-2966 fslt.org/a-christmas-carol.

Nov. 19 -- The Western Arkansas Ballet's annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Nutcracker characters host dancing and crafts with goodies to take home, photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other cast members. Tickets are $30 each child and $20 each adult. An adult with a ticket must accompany children. Tickets are on sale now at www.waballet.org. Advance ticket sales only, seating limited.

Nov. 24-Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com/

Dec. 2 -- Volunteers, families and friends are invited to lay wreaths on the 16,000-plus headstones during the annual Christmas Honors event at the National Cemetery in Fort Smith. From 8 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 2 is family wreath time for participants who have loved ones buried in the cemetery, while the public ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the laying of the wreaths starts at 11:30 a.m. https://fortsmith.org/2023-christmas-honors

Dec. 9 -- Rhonda Vincent: Christmas starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

Dec. 14-16 -- Fort Smith Little Theatre presents "A Wacky Tacky Christmas Spectacular," an original show of popular Christmas songs with an extra flair for all things ridiculous at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16. Admission is $7 at the door. Directed by Shannon Stoddard and Wesley Fox. fslt.org/a-wacky-tacky-christmas-spectacular-off-season-production/

Dec. 16-17 -- Western Arkansas Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children and students. waballet.org.

Eureka Springs

Nov. 23-Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Dec. 2 -- The Great Passion Play presents "The Grand Ol' Christmas Show," a musical variety and comedy sketch show hosted by Will Hearn featuring Dalton Flake and members of Blue Water Highway & The Dirty River Jazz Band, at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Aud in Eureka Springs.($20-$30). greatpassionplay.org/christmas

__

McDonald County, Mo.

Christmas parades in McDonald County, Mo., start with the Anderson City parade at 2 p.m. Nov. 18; Pineville's parade is 5 p.m. Dec. 2; Southwest City parades at 10 a.m. and Goodman promenades at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

As always, Christmas postal cancellations at Noel post office start the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and go through Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. To receive the Noel postmarks, package up your Christmas cards, and address them to: Postmaster at Noel, MO 64854. Remember to affix the proper first class postage to all of your cards before sending the package to the Post Office in Noel, Mo. For questions, call the Noel Post Office at 417-475-3810. https://www.4noel.com/postmark.html.

There's even more where that came from. If you have a public event celebrating the season that you would like to see here, email mhooper@nwaonline.com. Please send Christmas-related church events to the religion editor, April Wallace, at awallace@nwaonline.com to be included in Saturday's church notes.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF A car decorated like the Griswold family's vehicle in the movie 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' passes by Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during the Rogers Christmas Parade. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos.



Dancing Vicki dances Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume as she ushers children to see Santa Claus during the Christmas on the Creek celebration in downtown Springdale. The event featured a cocoa crawl, music, food, a parade and tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season. Visit nwaonline.com/211128Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Both Santa and Mrs. Claus listen to the requests of young Briggs Weaver, 7, at the Gravette community building Saturday evening. Santa and Mrs. Claus rode on a fire truck in the annual Christmas parade and then rode on over to the community building meeting room to welcome children who came to visit.

