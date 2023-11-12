HSBK roundup

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 65, NETTLETON 52 J.J. Andrews powered up with 19 points and 16 assists to lead Little Rock Christian in a benefit game against the Raiders. Landren Blocker had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Jameel Wesley finished with 17 points for the Warriors. Taylor Smith scored 21 points to pace Nettleton.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 60, BENTONVILLE 51 Javion Johnson had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists as North Little Rock (1-0) staved off a challenge from the host Tigers. Robert Griffin had 10 points and Jakory Withers collected 8 points, 7 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds for the Charging Wildcats.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 76, ROGERS HERITAGE 42 Marin Adams erupted for 23 points to send Farmington (3-0) to the Jake Gray Invitational title in Valley Springs. Hannah Moss scored 12 points, and Reese Shirey chimed in with nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 33-18 at halftime. Kaycee McCumber also supplied seven points as Farmington held the Lady War Eagles to eight points in the fourth quarter.

FAYETTEVILLE 52, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 29 Makenlie Campbell had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Springdale Har-Ber (1-2) during the third-place game of the Mulhearn Wilson Constructors Lady Cat Invitational in Conway. Madisen Campbell ended with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Lady Wildcats.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BRYANT 85, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 71 Kellen Robinson scored 33 points for Bryant (1-0) in a road conquest. R.J. Young had 18 points and Camarion Bead tallied 15 points for the Hornets.

FORREST CITY 59, eSTEM 56 Melvin Shaw put up 23 points and grabbed four rebounds as Forrest City (1-0) held on to win on the road. Marcus Britt had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists while Kylin Williams tallied 13 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for the Mustangs.

MARMADUKE 74, PIGGOTT 37 Blake Gipson dropped 25 points as Marmaduke (5-2) doubled up the Mohawks. Walt Collier had 15 points and A.J. Forkum scored 12 points for the Greyhounds, who'd lost the previous two games before ending their skid.

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 73, PANGBURN 66 Ethan Hopkins had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists to elevate White County Central (6-4) past the Tigers. Colton Curtis hit five three-pointers and scored 15 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

CEDAR RIDGE 62, CALICO ROCK 52 Lailee Barker had 28 points, but Calico Rock (1-6) couldn't pull out a victory against the Lady Wolves. Maddie Thornton tossed in 12 points for the Lady Pirates, who've lost two games in a row.

CROSS COUNTY 61, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 37 Avery Cox scored21 points and hauled in 19 rebounds for Cross County (1-1), which blasted the Lady Patriots. Avery Forrester added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Thunderbirds.

FORREST CITY 52, RECTOR 44 Charnell Hoof had 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists to lead Forrest City (2-0) past the Lady Cougars. Josilynne Scott added 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for the Lady Mustangs.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 53, LITTLE ROCK HALL 34 Katie High was big with 4 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to boost Maumelle Charter (6-2) past the Lady Warriors.

PANGBURN 70, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 42 Bailey Burress had 13 points and Kendell Gallegly ended with 11 points to help Pangburn (3-4) stop a two-game losing streak. Ellisa Franklin chipped in with 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Jasmyn Acosta had 22 points to lead White County Central (1-7).

VILONIA 69, FAYETTEVILLE 55 Sidni Middleton drilled four three-pointers and finished with 27 points to put Vilonia (2-0) in the finals of the Mulhearn Wilson Constructors Lady Cat Invitational in Conway. The junior added six rebounds and five assists for the Lady Eagles.

WALDRON 52, PARIS 49 Nayely Vatsana's 15 points push Waldron (1-1) to a close win. Sadie Espinoza and Emilee McConnell both had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs.