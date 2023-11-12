Don L. Scott, one of a single mother’s six children and a former inmate with a federal drug conviction, says he’s conscious of so many others smarter than him who were denied a chance to lead because of racial prejudice as he becomes the first Black speaker at Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Colin Deveraux says biting back is probably what saved him in an 8-second tussle with a crocodile on his Australian cattle farm because a chomp on the animal’s sensitive eyelid made it release Deveraux’s leg, though it still chased him to his car.

Paul Mackenzie is guilty of showing unsanctioned films, say Kenyan authorities, though they have yet to charge the church leader over the hundreds of followers found dead at his compound — people whom prosecutors say were encouraged to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus.

Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives, says New York City’s hate-crime reports keep surging since the Oct. 7 Israel attack as officers seek a woman who threw hot coffee on a scarfed Palestinian man and his toddler son at a Brooklyn playground after calling them terrorists.

John Lawson, a spokesman for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, says she will respond “in due course” to a state ethics charge faulting her for almost $29,000 in first-class upgrades for 15 airline flights over two years.

Anthony Farrer, who calls himself the Timepiece Gentleman and has written online of addiction struggles, was arrested and accused of cheating customers of his Beverly Hills luxury wristwatch consignment business out of $3 million.

Risa Yamamoto says she opened her reservations-only cat cafe in Takamatsu, Japan, this fall to introduce pet owners to hairless felines so they can understand the breeds’ characteristics before adopting them and is hoping to open a similarly themed guest-house soon.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman and ally of Donald Trump, is joining a movement to draft ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the former president’s 2024 running mate.

Amy Coney Barrett told a Federalist Society crowd “the heat stays on the page” and that disagreements about the Constitution among her fellow Supreme Court justices don’t keep them from eating lunch together, adding, “I wish that were true of other aspects of the society.”