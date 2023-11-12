It’s time to defund antisemitism

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas state Senate President Bart Hester endured leftist lambasting last week for allegedly "beating the war drums for Israel" on a matter, oddly, that isn't the critical need to destroy Palestinian terrorists.
The
Opinion
Today at 1:52 a.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas state Senate President Bart Hester endured leftist lambasting last week for allegedly "beating the war drums for Israel" on a matter, oddly, that isn't the critical need to destroy Palestinian terrorists.
The