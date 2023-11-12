Jazzy gathering

The 25th Annual Starry Starry Night: The 25th Chapter was held Oct. 28 at Temple B'nai Israel.

The milestone fundraiser for ACCESS was hosted by the nonprofit's board of directors.

The evening, with more than 250 attendees, included music by jazz musicians from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, a dinner by Heritage Catering, silent and live auctions and a program highlighting the success of individuals served by ACCESS.

Serving as emcee was Josh Parkey. Auctioneer was Doug Westgate, who also led a special donation appeal to meet a $425,000 challenge grant.

Money raised will help ACCESS with its mission in expanding individual potential through innovative instruction.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins