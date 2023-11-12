The world in brief: Journalist’s spouse calls for her release

Journalist's spouse calls for her release

PRAGUE -- This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.

Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva -- who works as an editor for Radio Free Europe, funded by the U.S. government -- has been detained in Russia for almost a month, charged with failing to self-register as a "foreign agent."

"Alsu should be celebrating this anniversary with me and our children at home, not in a Russian prison," a visibly shaken Butorin told The Associated Press in an interview in Prague on Friday. "We want her back. Alsu must be released as soon as possible."

Kurmasheva was detained on Oct 18, becoming the second U.S. journalist detained in Russia this year, after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in March. She is being held in a detention center, awaiting a trial that could sentence her to up to five years in prison.

Her ordeal began in May when she decided to travel to Russia's Tatarstan to see her ailing elderly mother for what was supposed to be a short trip. On June 2, she was about to board a return plane for home at Kazan International Airport when she was temporarily detained. Both her passports and her phone were seized and she was fined for failing to register her U.S. passport with the Russian authorities.

Mexico City orders stringent water cuts

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials imposed severe, monthslong cuts to Mexico City's water supply at midnight Friday, acting just a month after initial restrictions were ordered as drought dries the capital's reservoirs.

The Mexican National Water Commission and mayor announced the moves at a news conference, but officials did not report the cuts on social media until just four hours before they took effect.

Abnormally low rain has dropped the Cutzamala system -- a network of three reservoirs serving over 20 million residents in the Valley of Mexico -- to historic seasonal lows. The system is 44% lower than it should be at this time of the year.

Officials began restricting water from Cutzamala by roughly 8% on Oct. 17. Friday's cuts are much more drastic, representing a further 25% of the system's total flow. Twelve boroughs, mostly in the west of the city, can expect lower water pressure until the restrictions lift, officials said.

Officials did not specify when that would be, saying only that restrictions would stand for "the next few months." They noted the rainy season -- which at normal levels of precipitation would replenish the city's water -- won't start until around May.

Myanmar general sentenced to 5 years

BANGKOK -- A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a general who until recently was a senior member of the country's ruling council to five years in prison for abusing his authority and taking bribes, state-run media reported Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Soe Htut, who was home affairs minister as well as a member of the ruling State Administration Council, is the latest senior officer to be jailed for corruption since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than 2½ years ago.

A report in Saturday's state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said Soe Htut abused his rank and authority by directing subordinates to issue passports to companies at their request, accepted bribes and failed to ensure that financial rules and regulations were followed for the staff welfare fund of the home affairs ministry.

The newspaper described him as a former general, which means he has already been dismissed from the army.

Soe Htut had been reportedly under investigation intermittently in the capital, Naypyitaw, since September -- about the same time that other generals and senior officials in the military government were detained in alleged corruption cases.

Volcanic eruption fears hit Iceland town

LONDON -- Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland's Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 31 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

"At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface," the Meteorological Office said.

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of a volcanic eruption. Volcanic eruptions pose a serious hazard to aviation because they can spew highly abrasive ash high into the atmosphere, where it can cause jet engines to fail, damage flight control systems and reduce visibility.



