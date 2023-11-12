Keep it simple for duck hunting

Duck season starts Nov. 18, but it's not too late to assemble your hunting kit for the season.

You will need a shotgun and shotgun shells. You will need warm clothes, a water repellent coat and waders. You will need a duck call. Decoys though optional, can improve your chances of calling ducks into your hole.

A semiautomatic shotgun or pump-action shotgun must contain a device in the magazine that limits the magazine's capacity to no more than two cartridges. The chamber may legally hold a third cartridge. A double-barrel shotgun eliminates risk of violation because it cannot hold more than two cartridges.

Ammunition for waterfowl hunting must contain federally approved non-toxic pellets. Steel shot is the most popular, most readily available, and the least expensive. Basic steel shot is the cheapest. Prices rise with specialty steel shot brands like Winchester Blind Side.

You can also get steel alloys (Hevi Metal), and tungsten alloys (Kent Tungsten Matrix), as well as HeviShot and Tungsten Super Shot (TSS). Bismuth is a popular non-toxic alternative for hunters that want to shoot elderly shotguns that are about 50 years old or more.

If you shoot steel shot, your gun's barrel must be capable of shooting steel shot. TSS and HeviShot are also harder than lead and might bulge a tightly-choked barrel.

Choking determines the density of your shot pattern. In a rice field where you might take long shots, a full choke will throw a dense pattern over a longer distance. Most other hunting environments require a choke no tighter than modified. For hunting in flooded timber, improved cylinder will be fine.

Light attire is suitable most of the season in Arkansas. A light base layer will hold body heat and wick away moisture. A long-sleeve T-shirt covers the base layer. If it's very cold, a light fleece pullover finishes the ensemble. A water-repellent parka or wader jacket deters wind and rain.

Also, a facemask is important. A shiny face peering upward is a very distinctive image from the sky, and it will flare ducks. A mesh facemask will obscure that image and outline.

Waders need not be expensive. A wader made of 3.5mm thick Neoprene is tough and will last multiple seasons if not terribly abused. For more warmth and toughness, 5mm is more durable. It's also heavier and will make you overheat on long walks.

Wader boots must be insulated to ensure comfort for submerged feet. A boot should contain a minimum of 500 grams of Thinsulate. Standing in ice-cold water requires at least 1,000 grams, but 1,500 grams is warmer.

A duck call doesn't have to be expensive to work well. Find a polycarbonate call that's easy to blow and has a full, resonant tone. Practice often and become proficient at the feed call and the comeback call. Also, secure a call to your neck with a lanyard.

When hunting public land, a place away from other hunters will attract ducks more effectively than a duck call and decoys. A few soft chuckles and a short comeback sequence will get ducks' attention, and they will often land in an open hole without warning.

If decoys give you confidence, a dozen will be enough.