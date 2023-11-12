Laura Jane Bonds - Scott David Melton

Laura Jane Bonds became the bride of Scott David Melton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roy Smith officiating.

Parents of the bride are Barbara and Steve Bonds of North Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Helen and Dr. Arlee Pollard of Little Rock and the late Kathleen and Bryan Bonds of Osceola.

The groom is the son of Jan and David Melton of Jackson, Tenn. He is the grandson of Mary Jo and the late James Scott Jr. of Bartlett, Tenn., and the late Jane and Glendell Melton of Memphis.

The chancel held two large cathedral arrangements of ivory roses, snapdragons, powder blue and ivory hydrangeas and delphinium. Music was by flautist Kim Carey, harpist Kathy Cooper and pianist and organist Hee-Kyung Juhn.

The bride wore an ivory lace fit-and-flare gown embellished with a beaded floral design. The bodice had a V-neckline, beaded straps and a low back, and the skirt extended to a cathedral train. She carried a bouquet of ivory garden roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and delphinium wrapped with an heirloom handkerchief also carried by the bride's mother and grandmother in their wedding bouquets.

Serving as the bride's maids of honor were Kimberly Pollard of Little Rock, cousin of the bride, and Mary Claire Melton of Memphis, sister of the groom.

Bridesmaids were Catherine Babin of Fort Worth; Anna Grace Claunch-Frohlichstein of Mamaroneck, N.Y.; Tia Schlesinger of Memphis; and Mary Elizabeth Smith of Huntsville, Ala. They wore one-shoulder gowns of dusty blue chiffon and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

The father of the groom was best man. Groomsmen, who also served as ushers, were Ryan Easterling and Roger Murray IV, both of Jackson; Oliver Elliott of London; Joseph Hanson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; John Lex Kenerly IV of Atlanta; and Clay Lineberry of Hendersonville, Tenn.

A reception was held at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Guest tables were covered in silver and blue cloths. Long tables were lined with garlands of wedding flowers and candles and centered with towering arrangements of blush and lavender roses, blue and ivory hydrangeas and delphinium. Music was by The Party Jammers of Memphis.

The bride is a graduate of Rhodes College with a bachelor's degree in history. She is an innovation communications and strategy adviser at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis

The groom graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor's degree in marketing communications. He is an account executive at Archer in Memphis.

After a wedding trip to Fiji, the couple will live in Memphis.